Black Hawk County Public Health director resigns

WATERLOO — Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye is stepping down from her role as director of the Black Hawk County Public Health Department effective October 21.

She will be moving into a leadership position with Molina Healthcare of Iowa, the department announced Monday in a news release. Molina was recently chosen to be one of the three companies to manage Iowa's $7 billion privatized Medicaid program that provides health care for more than a quarter of the population. The company's contract begins in July 2023.

“It has been an honor of a lifetime to have led this health department. Together, we have achieved much,” Egbuonye reflected in an email shared with her staff. “I know this team and I know that you all will do your very best to continue the work.

"Your shared values and work ethic will carry this department beyond my tenure. I am so grateful that none of the hard work we accomplished was done by one person. It takes everyone’s effort to make a collective impact.”

Egbuonye has led the department since coming to Iowa in August 2016 from Texas A&M University, where she worked in education and research. Her tenure included restructuring and rebranding for the department and she played a key public information role for the county at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very appreciative of all the hard work Dr. Egbuonye has done over the past six years," the Rev. Mary Robinson, Board of Health chairwoman, said in a news release. "She provided the Department with impeccable leadership, as it underwent reorganization, during the Pandemic, and with other supportive services.

"She also brought us to new heights when we gained National Accreditation. This was historic," Robinson added. "And most importantly, she was instrumental in ensuring that all county residents knew about and had access to Public Health Services.

"We wish her the very best.”

Egbuonye and her family will remain in Iowa and plan to stay active in the community. Deputy Director Kaitlin Emrich will oversee the department in the transition.