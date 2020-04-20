Black Hawk County officials announce 2 deaths from coronavirus this weekend

Duclos added employers needed to "give (doctors) a break" on mandating employee sick notes due to the crush of COVID-19 patients taking up staff's time, and recognize that the impact of coronavirus was going to last a lot longer than people thought.

"We're looking at months," said Duclos. "So employers out there that have been in the denial stage ... 'In a few weeks they're gonna lift this, it's gonna be business as usual' -- think again."

Employees similarly needed to stay home and isolate themselves, if possible from others at home, and Egbuonye said those who needed help applying for unemployment, food assistance or other needs were asked to contact EMBARC in Waterloo.

The county board of health was not planning to order the plant to close at their emergency meeting Tuesday morning after deciding they couldn't legally do so, Egbuonye said. Instead, they were looking at alternative means of getting Tyson to temporarily close for a deep cleaning and testing, including appealing to Gov. Kim Reynolds directly.

Separately, on Monday, five local labor unions sent a letter to Reynolds urging her to slow down line speeds at food processing plants, mandate masks or facial coverings and making sure safety standards were enforced.

"Workers in food processing plants are risking everything to ensure our communities can endure this crisis," the union presidents said in a release. "If we don't act immediately to keep these essential workers and the millions of consumers they serve safe, many lives and our food supply will be in grave danger."

