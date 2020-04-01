Black Hawk County leaders push census participation

“It’s critical for Black Hawk County; it’s critical for the city you live in; it’s critical for our whole region that people respond,” Schoon said. “For everybody we miss, we miss the potential in terms of dollars of support for agencies and local governments, fixing potholes, and transportation and transit, and all those types of things.”

Schoon noted Iowa lost one of its congressional seats after the 2010 Census. “We don’t want to lose another one,” he said.

Lisa Ahern, another member of the Complete Count Committee, said the current coronavirus situation is a perfect example of the need to ensure a full count.

“You can truly see how important responses are right now, because a lot of the funding that’s coming down from the government in response to this health crisis will be allocated based on population,” Ahern said. “There really has never been a more critical time than now for people to understand what it means just to fill that out.”

The U.S. Census Bureau has altered some of its scheduling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, notably pushing back the start of when census workers will be going door to door to follow up with those households failing to self-respond.