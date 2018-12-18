WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Law Enforcement Association, in partnership with the Waterloo Moose Lodge, on Monday distributed Christmas gifts and food to 10 area families.
The deliveries took place Monday night following a fundraising meal at the Moose Lodge, 6636 La Porte Road.
“Deputies with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office obtained wish lists for families who are experiencing need either for medical reasons or poverty” said Deputy Tony Meyer, BHCLEA president. “They let us know what things they need and a few that they want, then the Moose gets involved and provides a couple of full boxes of food for a complete Christmas meal on top of that. We then get to deliver those items and share some holiday cheer with the families. It is a truly inspiring experience to help these families in this way, many of whom have children with terminal medical conditions.”
The partnership with the Moose Lodge has been a yearly event for nearly 25 years. In addition, the Association recognized the continuing partnership with the local Target Superstore in Waterloo for its support of the project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.