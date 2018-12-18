Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Law Enforcement Association, in partnership with the Waterloo Moose Lodge, on Monday distributed Christmas gifts and food to 10 area families.

The deliveries took place Monday night following a fundraising meal at the Moose Lodge, 6636 La Porte Road.

“Deputies with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office obtained wish lists for families who are experiencing need either for medical reasons or poverty” said Deputy Tony Meyer, BHCLEA president. “They let us know what things they need and a few that they want, then the Moose gets involved and provides a couple of full boxes of food for a complete Christmas meal on top of that. We then get to deliver those items and share some holiday cheer with the families. It is a truly inspiring experience to help these families in this way, many of whom have children with terminal medical conditions.”

The partnership with the Moose Lodge has been a yearly event for nearly 25 years. In addition, the Association recognized the continuing partnership with the local Target Superstore in Waterloo for its support of the project.

