WATERLOO — A new wave of technology is being implemented at the county landfill to create renewable energy.

The Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission is installing a gas collection system at the landfill, located at 1509 E. Washburn Road. It will collect methane produced by waste to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Greenhouse gasses are defined as gasses in the atmosphere that raise the surface temperature of the planet.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, municipal solid waste landfills are the third-largest source of human-related methane emissions in the U.S. This is the equivalent to greenhouse gas emissions from more than 23 million gasoline-powered passenger vehicles driven for one year or the carbon dioxide emissions from more than 13 million homes’ energy use for one year.

Landfill gas can be captured and turned into a renewable energy resource instead of being released into the air, which contributes to climate change. Landfill gas projects also can generate revenue.

Construction for the project at the landfill began in June and is expected to be done before May 2024.

Solid Waste Administrator John Foster said the landfill accepts 190,000 tons of waste a year. With the new gas system, he said, 3,613 tons of methane will be reduced annually, which is the equivalent to heating 2,569 homes a year. Selling that renewable gas will bring an estimated $70,000 of revenue within the first year of implementation.

The waste management commission entered into a landfill gas rights agreement with Pine Creek RNG, based in St. Petersburg, Fla., last year. The company builds, owns and operates landfill and digester methane capture plants as well as other waste-to-energy infrastructure facilities. They are active in eight states.

Kevin Orchard, Pine Creek RNG’s vice president, contacted Foster because the Black Hawk County site met the criteria and characteristics of a viable site. The company bases its partnerships on the amount of methane produced by a landfill and the amount of waste produced.

Orchard said smaller landfills usually don’t have enough waste to process, which “doesn’t make economical sense.” He said the company is looking at other sites in eastern Iowa to work with but could not disclose the locations.

The great thing is, according to Foster, the county is not paying a penny for the construction of the project, but it is fully owned by the commission.

Orchard wouldn’t disclose the exact cost of the project, but said it is around $25 million. In the end, there is value for everyone involved.

“Our investors will get return on the project, the landfill will get economic return, the community benefits through lower emission, and it’s producing a renewable fuel product that goes to the market to offset reliance,” Orchard said. “There’s certainly risk in this project but once they’re up and running, it will provide benefits to everyone involved.”

The landfill also benefits by getting ahead of the game in implementing a gas collection system, according to Foster. Currently, the Black Hawk County Landfill is not required to have one, but Foster believes within 15 years it will.

Under the Clean Air Act, landfills are required to track the amount of waste and the emissions it creates. Once a landfill hits a specific amount, it is required to put in a gas collection system. Foster said the county landfill is at about one-third of that limit.

Organic solid waste – such as food, clothing, paper products – creates the gas. Nonorganic products, like plastic, do not. Once trash is dumped into the landfill, it will have oxygen in it for about a week. When more waste is put on top of it and dirt is piled up, it will get rid of the oxygen, creating anaerobic microbes that emit methane.

Methane is a renewable natural gas that can be used in many ways. For example, California has a goal of eliminating all diesel trucks by 2036, and methane is an alternative fuel to power those trucks. Other companies can purchase the gas to offset their carbon footprint.

“Failure to use this gas would be a wasted resource,” Orchard said.

The gas collection system works like this: The landfill’s solid waste creates gas, which is extracted through wells and piping. Gas is then sent to a primary processing system and then to the on-site plant to be cleaned and injected into a pipeline. Foster said the site already has a pipeline on the property and a plant also is being constructed.

There are 55 wells being built into the ground that go 60 to 120 feet deep.

There will be local effects as well. Foster said it will help the landfill avoid future regulatory costs, as well as help support climate action plans put in place by Cedar Falls and Waterloo by reducing one of the county’s largest emitters of greenhouse gas.

Waterloo’s Ward 2 Councilmember Jonathan Grieder has been a proponent of putting plans in place to reduce effects of climate change. He is excited for the project.

“I see this as a win, win, win scenario for everyone,” Grieder said.

He said it makes an environmental difference, helps the area transition toward clean energy and will create revenue from selling the energy while at the same time allowing other people to use it.

“It’s really good that partnerships in the Cedar Valley are working toward common goals for the environment,” he continued. “It also helps build that momentum that there are things local governments can do, that they should do, that are very impactful and build momentum to build on other projects of that magnitude.”