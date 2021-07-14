Black Hawk County hosts free youth vaccine event

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County Health Department is offering a free youth vaccine event from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex, 300 Jefferson St.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available for anyone ages 12 and older, with the second dose to be provided at the same location Aug. 10.

Anyone receiving a vaccine that day will receive healthy snacks and a free day pass to either the Cedar Valley SportsPlex or one of the Waterloo city pools.

As of July 12, 58.5% of Black Hawk County residents age 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials said they would like to see more residents take advantage of the COVID-19 vaccine, especially since the Delta variant is prevalent in the community and the positivity rate in the county is rising.

“Getting vaccinated continues to be the best way to prevent COVID-19 and its variants,” said Joshua Pikora, the health department’s disease surveillance and investigation manager. “The health department continues to encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. If you are on the fence or unsure about whether or not to get vaccinated we encourage you to talk to your family doctor.”