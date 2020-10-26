Black Hawk County health officials ask residents to answer calls to track COVID-19

"That was just with the way the outbreak hit us pretty hard here in Black Hawk County," Egbuonye said. "We didn't have the capacity to do that. We were very proactive in gaining back capacity, especially before going into the flu season."

Egbuonye said local contact tracers are better able to understand the community by seeing patterns, utilizing connections and speaking local languages. Current contact tracers speak Spanish, Swahili, Lingala and French, she said. The department has biweekly meetings with ethnic groups to engage with them about COVID-19 concerns and resources.

The county's contact tracers were hired for six-month seasonal employment, Egbuonye said. She said the county has the capacity to hire up to 40 contact tracers if COVID-19 outbreaks continue.

COVID-19 spread is happening in all parts of the county, Egbuonye said. Health department workers focus especially on monitoring hot spots, where large groups of people have difficulty social distancing — such as schools, care facilities and meatpacking plants.

The health department is working with key community leaders to educate residents about the virus. Egbuonye said she is planning to meet with mayors in rural communities.