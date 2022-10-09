Black Hawk County Gaming Association celebrates 15 years

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gaming Association celebrated 15 years of grant making Thursday during a gathering at the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo.

About 100 people attended the event, including some recipients of those grant funds.

In the past year alone the organization donated more than $12 million from casino revenues. Over a decade and a half, donations have exceeded $50 million.

As the casino’s gaming license holder, the association receives 5.75% of annual gross revenue to give back to the community. The minimum requirement for casinos is 3%.

“People who live here dream up ideas and deserve to make those dreams a reality,” said BHCGA President Carolyn Rafferty.

The organization gives money to organizations in Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw, Grundy and Tama counties.

In the 2022 fiscal year, the biggest award was $6.5 million to the city of Waterloo for the transformation of Gates and Byrnes parks. That gift is the second-largest in the history of the organization. The city previously received $8 million for the Cedar Valley SportsPlex that opened in 2014.

At the height of the pandemic, the Isle Casino closed for three months, executive director Emily Hanson said. That resulted in less money being received by association, which decided to stop out-of-county grants during that period. This year, grants resumed outside of Black Hawk County, with ones going to the Waverly Cedar River Park’s future inclusive playground.

The city was awarded $250,000. The park will also include eight ball diamonds, a bicycle and walking path, concessions and an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant restroom.

The organization also recently announced other out-of-county grants for this year. These include $75,000 for Janesville’s Public Library, $60,000 for a pool in Reinbeck, $50,000 for a splash pad in Jesup and a handicap accessible fishing ramp in Butler County.

At the annual event, a few organizations and their contributions to the community were highlighted.

One of those was Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity. The BHCGA awarded the organization $1.1 million from its discretionary fund. The fund allows the board of directors to award grants outside of the traditional application cycle using interest income.

Habitat for Humanity helped create the Walnut Neighborhood Housing Coalition to revitalize the area. The first phase, which ran from September 2019 to May of 2022, helped build 10 new homes and rehabilitate two historic homes.

Dylan Does, Habitat’s development director, said the organization hopes to work on another 12 homes in the next three years.

Tim Hurley, a former BHCGA director and the former mayor of Waterloo, said when the association was started the state wanted to see the city’s downtown revitalized. A quarter of the 5.75% annual gross revenue used for grants goes toward downtown Waterloo.

Hurley said he’s glad that the organization has moved from focusing entirely on “brick and mortar” projects and is opening its doors to funding social services.

One City United is one of the organizations benefiting from the shift. The nonprofit offers a six-week employment program to people having two or more barriers to entering the workforce.

In 2021, BHCGA awarded the organization $25,000 for operational support. In 2022, it received $38,000 for construction of a classroom space.

Another organization featured at the event was the Youth Art Team. The group offers art classes and opportunities to children ages 5 to 18. It received $75,000 to help equip a new space at the old Masonic Temple at 325 E. Park Ave.

One of the Youth Art Team’s efforts can be seen in the giant peacock mural on the side of Waterloo Bicycle Works’ building downtown. The Fourth Street Pedestrian Bridge also features the children’s art.

Other large awards this year include $500,000 to renovate space on the Techworks Campus for Hawkeye Community College’s smart automation training center, $500,000 to expand Peoples Community Health Clinic, $400,000 to help fund Waterloo’s downtown lighting project and $350,000 towards constructing Elevate’s Restoration Center.