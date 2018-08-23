WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gaming Association awarded $1.3 million to 16 different organizations.
A major renovation to Lincoln Park received a huge financial boost — a $600,000 grant.
Board members approved the grant Monday toward an estimated $980,000 upgrade of the more than 160-year-old downtown Waterloo park, the largest grant this quarter.
“(The Gaming Association) has been a great partner in many of our quality-of-life projects,” said Waterloo Leisure Services Director Paul Huting. “This project will transform Lincoln Park for all users and will further propel many positive developments in the area surrounding the park.”
The project designed by Ritland+Kuiper Landscape Architects replaces broken concrete; adds brick enhancements, lighting and period light fixtures; replaces some trees; updates the entrance sign; removes the sunken area and long-broken water fountain; upgrades the electrical system to handle large events; and adds benches, trash cans, water fountains and picnic tables.
Platted in 1854, Lincoln Park is bounded by Park Avenue and Franklin, East Fourth and Mulberry streets. It serves as a sort of “town square,” hosting community events ranging from Iowa Irish Fest to Friday’Loos to political rallies and church services.
Huting said $125,000 already has been committed by the McElroy Trust and another $35,000 in city bond funding is available. Grant applications are pending with the Otto Schoitz Foundation and the Max and Helen Guernsey Foundation.
“This $600,000 award is the key to moving this exciting project forward,” Huting said. “We are hopeful that other pending grant requests will come through in the coming months allowing us to break ground in August of next year.”
Other organizations that will receive grants include:
- Cedar Falls Historical Society, $250,000, renovate main floor and add educational curatorial space.
- City of Hudson, $77,500 splash pad in Central Park.
- Waterloo Housing Trust Fund, $15,000 to support affordable housing.
- Nature Conservancy in Iowa, $20,000 for wetland restorations and reduced flood risk,
- La Porte City, $20,850 playground equipment/aquatic center.
- Dunkerton EMS Association, $90,000, new ambulance.
- Readlyn Volunteer Fire Fighters Association, $15,000 breathing air system upgrade.
- Traer Historical Museum, $10,000, update exhibits, renovate historical buildings.
- City of Ionia, $14,276, walking trail in Central Park.
- Independence Fire Department, $60,000, grass rig replacement.
- Gladbrook-Lincoln Ambulance Service, $13,125, cardiac monitor.
- Greater Denver Activities Foundation, $14,327 Cyclone Center cardio equipment.
- Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, $100,000, body camera and in-car video camera upgrade.
- City of Toledo, $20,000, backup generator.
- Tama County Daycare DBA Kids’ Corner, $10,000, security cameras.
A project in Hazleton is still being considered.
The Black Hawk County Gaming Association is the nonprofit license holder for the Isle Casino Hotel in Waterloo. State law requires the group receives 5.75 percent of the adjusted gross revenue of gaming from the casino. There are 19 other such organizations in Iowa.
Over the past 11 years, the association has awarded $44.2 million to 502 different projects, said Beth Knipp, executive director of the Black Hawk County Gaming Association.
“We are proud to make significant investments to enhance the community,” Knipp said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Just imagine how much money gamblers had to lose in order to make those amounts of money available. And that's in addition to ongoing casino property maintenance, salaries, advertising, etc. Mind boggling.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.