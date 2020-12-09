Black Hawk County farmers win conservation award

“If we can keep the soil out of the creek going down through there, it’s going to help the water supply down at the Gulf of Mexico,” he said.

The no-till practices have allowed Roth to reduce his use of herbicides; he’s working toward eliminating them completely.

“I want to farm for profit per acre, not bushels per acre. That’s been my theory on farming practices ever since I got started,” he said.

Roth has lived on his farm west of Jesup and east of Waterloo his whole life. His parents bought the 160-acre property in 1942, just before Roth’s first birthday.

Roth planted his first crop in 1959. His son now farms the land as well, as Roth winds down into retirement.

“I’ve enjoyed the farming that I’ve been doing,” he said.

He’s also enjoyed seeing the evolution of farm equipment and the developments made to preserve soil.

“That’s been one of the biggest advantages to the development of the equipment than back in their time in the ’40s and ’50s,” he said.

Roth and the other farmers across the state are leaders in their communities, encouraging others to adopt conservation practices.