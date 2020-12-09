Black Hawk County farmers win conservation award

WATERLOO – A second- and third-generation Black Hawk County farm family has received honors for embracing conservation practices on their farm.
Dan and Darlene Roth are among 42 Iowa farmers who will receive the 2020 Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award from the Iowa Governor’s Office, Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Department of Natural Resources. The awards will be presented at the Iowa State Fair by Gov. Kim Reynolds, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon.
The winners are taking an active role in state conservation efforts, which rely on farmers, landowners and businesses working together to make a difference.
Dan Roth adopted conservation practices on his 300-acre farm after years of soil erosion.
“I wasn’t getting my organic matter to build up and I was still losing more soil than I would like to,” he said.
He began using no-till methods and adding cover crops several years ago and already has seen improvement.
“They have made a big difference on the soil erosion, and in turn going to make cleaner water,” Roth said.
Roth also planted tall grass on both sides of a creek near his house to prevent nutrient-rich, black soil from washing away and leaving sandy dirt behind.
“If we can keep the soil out of the creek going down through there, it’s going to help the water supply down at the Gulf of Mexico,” he said.
The no-till practices have allowed Roth to reduce his use of herbicides; he’s working toward eliminating them completely.
“I want to farm for profit per acre, not bushels per acre. That’s been my theory on farming practices ever since I got started,” he said.
Roth has lived on his farm west of Jesup and east of Waterloo his whole life. His parents bought the 160-acre property in 1942, just before Roth’s first birthday.
Roth planted his first crop in 1959. His son now farms the land as well, as Roth winds down into retirement.
“I’ve enjoyed the farming that I’ve been doing,” he said.
He’s also enjoyed seeing the evolution of farm equipment and the developments made to preserve soil.
“That’s been one of the biggest advantages to the development of the equipment than back in their time in the ’40s and ’50s,” he said.
Roth and the other farmers across the state are leaders in their communities, encouraging others to adopt conservation practices.
“I want to thank these farmers for their commitment to improving soil health and water quality,” said Secretary Naig. “The state of Iowa continues to be a conservation leader and it’s because of farmers like these award recipients, who are implementing practices on their land and encouraging their friends and neighbors to do the same.”
Other area farmers recognized with this award are Eric Andersen, Jim Kadner and Brad Ohrt, all of Grundy County; John Kerkove and Charles “Phil” Short, both of Buchanan County; and Jeremy Sills of Tama County.
