DES MOINES — Three Black Hawk County operations were among 39 farm families honored this week with Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards at the Iowa State Fair.

Among the operations honored were the Cook Family Farm and BarLee Farms Ltd. of Waterloo and Miller Time Farms Inc. of La Porte City.

The award, presented by Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, and Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon, acknowledges farmers who take voluntary actions to improve and protect Iowa’s natural resources while serving as leaders in their communities.

These farm families use proven practices such as cover crops, no-till, wetlands, bioreactors and saturated buffers, among many others, that support the goals of the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy by holding soil in place and improving water quality. These recipients recognize that the benefits of conservation practices extend beyond their fields, and their leadership encourages others to adopt similar conservation practices.

“The Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award recognizes the farmers who have made stewardship a priority. Their commitment to protecting, preserving, and restoring Iowa’s natural resources will ensure that future generations can enjoy the benefits of healthy soils and improved water quality for decades to come,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds. “Congratulations to the 2023 winners of the IFELA award. We applaud your leadership and commitment to environmental excellence!”

A total of 777 Iowa farm families have been recognized since the creation of the Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award in 2012.

The winners were chosen by a committee representing conservation and agricultural groups.