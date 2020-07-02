Black Hawk County Extension Office reopens July 6

Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

WATERLOO – The Black Hawk County Extension Council has approved the reopening of the office to the public beginning Monday.

ISU Extension & Outreach's mission is to provide education and build partnerships designed to solve today's problems and prepare for the future. Staff, volunteers, and visitors are asked to follow the Center for Disease Control guidelines of social distancing, respiratory etiquette, handwashing, contact tracking, and other prevention efforts posted with signs throughout the office.