Black Hawk County Extension Office reopens July 6

WATERLOO – The Black Hawk County Extension Council has approved the reopening of the office to the public beginning Monday.
ISU Extension & Outreach's mission is to provide education and build partnerships designed to solve today's problems and prepare for the future. Staff, volunteers, and visitors are asked to follow the Center for Disease Control guidelines of social distancing, respiratory etiquette, handwashing, contact tracking, and other prevention efforts posted with signs throughout the office.
For more information contact Shelly Smith, executive director, at ISU Extension & Outreach Black Hawk County, (319) 234-6811, or shellys@iastate.edu.
