Black Hawk County Democratic caucus set for Feb. 7

The Black Hawk County Democrats will caucus at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7. Masks are required to attend the caucus.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the caucuses begin at 7 p.m. You must be in line or signed in by 7 p.m. to participate. All eligible voters who are registered democrats may participate. Voters may register or change their declared party affiliation during caucus registration.

Caucus locations are:

Waterloo

UAW Local 838, 2615 Washington Street

Cities and towns included are Barclay Township, Bennington Township, Big Creek Township, Cedar Township, Dunkerton, Eagle Township, East Waterloo Township, Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Fox Township, Gilbertville, Jesup, La Porte City, Lester Township, Mt. Vernon Township, Orange Township, Poyner Township, Raymond, Spring Creek Township and Waterloo.

Cedar Falls

Lincoln Elementary, 321 W. Eighth Street

Cities and towns included are Cedar Falls, Cedar Falls Township, Janesville, Union Township and Washington Township.

Hudson

Hudson Public Library, 401 Fifth St.

Cities and towns included are Black Hawk Township, Hudson and Lincoln Township.

The purpose of this year’s caucus is to

-- Discuss and adopt proposed resolutions to be added to the county platform

-- Elect delegates and alternates to the county convention

-- Elect precinct representatives to the county central committee

More information can be found at www.blackhawkdemocrats.com or by calling the Black Hawk County Democrats office at (319) 236-2992.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0