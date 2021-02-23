Black Hawk County COVID-19 vaccine data shows racial breakdown of distribution to 65 and older group

WATERLOO — New COVID-19 vaccine data shared by Black Hawk County shows doses being distributed proportionally among certain racial groups, though a portion of the data remains unknown.

The data, which represents COVID-19 vaccines to people 65 and older, is available on the health department website. Health department director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye announced the release of the data Tuesday to the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors. The data includes vaccinations given to residents who are Black or African American, Asian, white or another race.

The data does not specifically identify people who might be Hispanic or Latino, American Indian or biracial or multiracial, among others. U.S. Census data shows the 65 and older population in Black Hawk County includes nearly 1% Hispanic or Latino residents, 0.1% American Indian residents and 0.1% biracial or multiracial residents.

Nearly 89% of white residents 65 and older received the vaccine, according to Black Hawk County. That compares to about 93% of the white population in that age group.