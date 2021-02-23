Black Hawk County COVID-19 vaccine data shows racial breakdown of distribution to 65 and older group

WATERLOO — New COVID-19 vaccine data shared by Black Hawk County shows doses being distributed proportionally among certain racial groups, though a portion of the data remains unknown.
The data, which represents COVID-19 vaccines to people 65 and older, is available on the health department website. Health department director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye announced the release of the data Tuesday to the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors. The data includes vaccinations given to residents who are Black or African American, Asian, white or another race.
The data does not specifically identify people who might be Hispanic or Latino, American Indian or biracial or multiracial, among others. U.S. Census data shows the 65 and older population in Black Hawk County includes nearly 1% Hispanic or Latino residents, 0.1% American Indian residents and 0.1% biracial or multiracial residents.
Nearly 89% of white residents 65 and older received the vaccine, according to Black Hawk County. That compares to about 93% of the white population in that age group.
About 5% of Black or African American residents 65 and older got the vaccine, the data shows. That falls slightly below the 5.5% of Black or African American residents in that age group.
The proportion of COVID-19 vaccines given to Asian residents matched the population percentage for those 65 and older, 0.7%.
A field labeled as "other" represents 0.5% of the 65 and older population, and 0.8% of that group got vaccinated, according to the data.
About 5% of the reported COVID-19 vaccine race data was marked "unknown." Egbuonye previously told The Courier that the missing information was due to a state software issue. She said she is working to either gather the data from the state or by working with vaccine providers to contact patients.
Black Hawk County has fully vaccinated nearly 5,900 people as of Tuesday, according to online data. About 62% of the county's 65 and older population is still waiting to receive or be allocated the COVID-19 vaccine, data shows. Black Hawk County has about 21,000 residents in this age group, according to U.S. Census estimates.