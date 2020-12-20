Black Hawk County contract tracers often comfort isolated elders

WATERLOO -- it's 1:02 p.m. on Dec. 8. A small Christmas tree and angel decorating her window sill, 73-year-old Susan Wirtjes listens to a woman whose father died from COVID-19.

The woman’s voice comes through the headset. As one of Black Hawk County’s contact tracers, Wirtjes provides comfort to the caller, offering condolences for her loss.

It’s not a formal part of the job. But consoling people comes naturally for Wirtjes, who lost her own father in recent months.

“The deaths are the hardest,” Wirtjes said.

She works alongside a team of eight other part-time contact tracers, all of whom contact people who tested positive for COVID-19. The contact tracers gather confidential information about people’s whereabouts and contacts since getting the virus. They answer people’s questions and point them to resources.

The tracers are distanced in a fourth-floor conference room with plexiglass barriers. Notecards taped to the barriers bear the names of the tracers.

Grumpy people and voicemails are regular occurrences. But sometimes, Wirtjes said, she watches her colleagues nodding and smiling under their masks, providing companionship to someone who needs it.