Black Hawk County commission proposes solar farms build on grass, not gravel

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County will now encourage solar projects to build on grass rather than gravel, a step that could save agricultural land.

The decision came Tuesday from the county Planning and Zoning Commission. It is part of the county’s solar ordinance, which is still being finalized by staff before it will be considered by the Board of Supervisors. The ordinance outlines requirements for large and small solar energy installations.

The provision calls for solar installations to be built on grass or vegetation to ensure land can eventually be landscaped or used for agriculture purposes. It will not be a requirement, but zoning administrator Seth Hyberger said the county would be likely to favor entities that abide by the request.

“I think they prefer to do it this way because then you don’t have any drainage impacts,” Hyberger said Tuesday. “The water will just get absorbed from the ground, and you don’t have runoff from other directions.”