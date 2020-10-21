 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Black Hawk County commission proposes solar farms build on grass, not gravel
0 comments
breaking top story

Black Hawk County commission proposes solar farms build on grass, not gravel

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County will now encourage solar projects to build on grass rather than gravel, a step that could save agricultural land.

The decision came Tuesday from the county Planning and Zoning Commission. It is part of the county’s solar ordinance, which is still being finalized by staff before it will be considered by the Board of Supervisors. The ordinance outlines requirements for large and small solar energy installations.

The provision calls for solar installations to be built on grass or vegetation to ensure land can eventually be landscaped or used for agriculture purposes. It will not be a requirement, but zoning administrator Seth Hyberger said the county would be likely to favor entities that abide by the request.

“I think they prefer to do it this way because then you don’t have any drainage impacts,” Hyberger said Tuesday. “The water will just get absorbed from the ground, and you don’t have runoff from other directions.”

060917mp-Gov-Reynolds-tours-cfu-1

Ken Kagy, left, principal transmission engineer at Cedar Falls Utilities, shows Gov. Kim Reynolds, center, and acting Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg solar panels during a tour of the CFU solar garden in June 2017.

He said solar sites should not require much maintenance of weeds or grass, citing the Cedar Falls Utilities solar garden as an example. Solar panels typically stand about nine feet off the ground, high enough to avoid vegetation blocking sunlight.

Another provision to the proposed ordinance requires entities with large solar projects to secure funds — whether through bonds, cash escrow or credit — to be held by Black Hawk County. The funds would be used by the county to remove solar installations if abandoned. The amount will be decided by an outside entity, the ordinance states.

The same process is required for wind turbines, Hyberger said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
New Cedar Falls High School could have solar panels on rooftops, drainage ponds, even car canopies

“This will see to it if for some odd reason a solar site gets abandoned that there’s money set aside to make sure that it gets removed and that it doesn’t become a liability of the county,” Hyberger said.

Of 16 counties Hyberger listed in the meeting packet, four counties have their own provisions about funds for abandoned projects: Johnson, Madison, Webster and Story counties.

The Planning and Zoning Commission decided against requiring entities installing solar projects to have liability insurance. Madison County mandates entities have $2 million insurance for each potential incident, and $5 million total insurance for the course of the policy term.

Hyberger initially suggested Black Hawk County institute a liability insurance requirement of $1 million to $2 million in coverage per potential incident.

“I think maybe that might be overkill,” Hyberger said.

The planning staff does not have a timeline for when it will seek solar ordinance approval from the Board of Supervisors, Hyberger said.

SUPPORT GOVERNMENT WATCHDOGS: Become a member
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Class 1A playoff football between Dike-New Hartford and Jesup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News