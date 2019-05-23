WATERLOO — Extremely wet weather hasn’t washed away Black Hawk County’s Memorial Day camping options.
Hickory Hills, Big Woods Lake, McFarland Park and part of the Black Hawk Park campgrounds should be open for use this weekend, said Mike Hendrickson, executive director of the county conservation board.
“Everyone knows winter and spring were both very harsh on some of our park system,” Hendrickson said. “But every reservable facility we have in our system … has been rented for the weekend.”
Black Hawk County absorbed record rains last fall before heavy snow melt and rain this spring led to some flooding, which included the Cedar River once again inundating Black Hawk Park just north of Cedar Falls.
Rain over the past weekend put water over the Black Hawk Park entrance road, but forecasts predict it should subside today and allow the park to reopen immediately.
The Fogdall side of the Black Hawk Park campground has 34 sites up and running, but the Cedar side of the park’s campground still needs repairs and will not be open for Memorial Day weekend, Hendrickson said.
Flooding along the Wapsipinicon River has also shut down camping at Sigglekow Park north of Dunkerton.
George Wyth State Park is also open for business despite battling high waters earlier this spring.
Park manager Lori Eberhard said the campgrounds are open, although just two non-electric sites were still available as of Wednesday afternoon. High water in Brinker Lake could make it more difficult for boats to get access, because just one of the two docks was installed.
“There are some trails that have water across them,” Eberhard said. “Don’t drive through flooded water, even on bike trails, because there could have been areas washed out” that aren’t visible.
Eberhard also cautioned that potential rainfall on Friday could lead to changes in the park access.
Weather forecasts call for a strong chance of rain and thunderstorms Friday, followed by a 50 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms Saturday.
