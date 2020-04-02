WATERLOO -- The mayors of Waterloo and Cedar Falls said Thursday they would be asking for a statewide "safe at home" order from Gov. Kim Reynolds, one of just a dozen Republican governors in the U.S. to reject a shelter-in-place order as the coronavirus pandemic takes hold.
Acknowledging "safe at home" was essentially the same as "shelter in place," Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart and Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green said it nevertheless may be a more palatable way to convince the Iowa governor to issue a statewide order.
"It's semantics," Hart acknowledged during Thursday's Black Hawk County briefing. But, he said, "semantics mean a lot to the mentality and to the psyche of our communities."
Green referenced neighboring Wisconsin's "safe at home" provisions, which he said were "very nearly the same items in it that we're already doing through the governor's proclamation."
"Our (city) councils will hopefully have a discussion on Monday night to determine if it makes sense to push the governor for a safe at home order or a stay at home order," Green said. "I get the sense that, because there's not a stay-at-home order, there's less of a sense of urgency and concern from residents."
The problem with not issuing an order -- Reynolds was instead "recommending" that individuals practice social distancing, and that businesses not ordered to close through April 30 do the same -- was that there was no enforcement to those that flouted the rules, said Sheriff Tony Thompson.
"When you say it, you have to make sure there's teeth in it," Thompson said. "Otherwise, we're still running around playing Officer Friendly. ... And that's kind of what we're doing right now."
If the governor were to reject such an order and the county decided to do one on their own -- something Hart said he believed they had the constitutional authority to do -- they would want buy-in from all mayors in the county, which included Dunkerton, Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Gilbertville, Hudson, La Porte City and Raymond.
"One of the most aggressive ways to be able to mitigate what our communities are currently facing is a shelter in place," Hart said. "If (Reynolds) accepts it or not, that is her prerogative. But Black Hawk County is going to work as hard as we can and as aggressively as we can to protect our citizens."
Businesses still open asked to adhere to CDC guidance
Salvation Army gets $10K grant for lunch program
The Black Hawk County COVID-19 Cooperative Disaster Response Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, has made a $10,000 grant to the Salvation Army in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The number of people utilizing our noon lunch meals program has over doubled during the pandemic. We are seeing individuals who have never needed to ask for a free meal before,” said Captain Shannon Thies, Corps Officer at Salvation Army Waterloo/Cedar Falls. “This grant will help meet the continuing increase as we look to how we can best serve our community during this difficult time for many of its residents.”
The Black Hawk COVID-19 Cooperative Disaster Response Fund was established to support nonprofits serving Black Hawk County that are providing basic needs services and/or working with individuals and families who have been disproportionately impacted by the public health and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nonprofits can apply for grants from the fund online at www.cfneia.org/bhcovidgrants. Gifts can be made to the fund by going to www.cfneia.org/bhcovidfund and clicking on the Give Today button.
For more information about the Black Hawk County COVID-19 Cooperative Disaster Response Fund, visit www.cfneia.org or contact CFNEIA at 319-287-9106.
