Black Hawk County Auditor's race: Billie Jo Heth

WATERLOO -- Billie Jo Heth isn't exactly excited to be running against her boss, Grant Veeder, for county auditor.

In fact, when Heth decided to run she assumed Veeder -- a Democrat who is seeking his ninth term as auditor of Black Hawk County -- would have been ready to step down.

"Honestly, I didn't think that Grant was going to run again, because it's been 30 years," Heth said. When she found out he was, "it wasn't an easy decision to make."

Heth, who has worked for nine years as an auditor with the Iowa State Auditor's Office and at the county auditor's office since 2016 as its payroll and accounting manager, doesn't particularly like the political side of becoming county auditor.

"I'm not a politician, I'm an accountant, and you can tell," Heth said.

In blue Black Hawk County, she prefers people think of her less as a Republican and more as an independent voice.

"Not being in politics until now, I think that I can be independent," Heth said. "I think that that would be really healthy for our office."

Heth also said she thought she could bring her experience and fresh ideas to the position.