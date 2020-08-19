Black Hawk County auditor: Absentee ballot requests being sent from variety of sources

WATERLOO — Voters are receiving absentee ballot request forms from a variety of sources. Not to worry, said County Auditor Grant Veeder. Just choose one and mail it in.
Veeder said people have received multiple request forms in past elections, but this year is different because the COVID-19 pandemic has led to forms being sent out by state and local governments.
“We sent request forms to all active registered voters in Black Hawk County for the November 3 general election,” he said in a news release. “But a request form sent by a private organization is just as valid, as long as it is addressed to our office at 316 E. Fifth Street in Waterloo.”
To date, the county Election Office is aware of request forms originating from the Center for Voter Information and the Republican Party of Iowa in addition to the county’s mailing. The Iowa Secretary of State Office plans to send forms at the end of August, and additional mailings can be expected from political parties and possibly other organizations, said Veeder.
People may accidentally send in more than one request, “But no matter how many requests we receive, we’ll only send you one ballot,” he said.
The ballot request forms sent in Black Hawk County are not subject to the Trump campaign’s lawsuit over prepopulated request forms was filed in Linn, Johnson and Woodbury Counties. None of the forms sent in Black Hawk contain the voter’s identification number, which is the action in dispute.
Ballots will not be ready until Oct. 5, but Veeder encourages voters to send in their ballot requests, and their ballots when ready, as soon as possible.
“We have been assured that our local mail will function with its traditional efficiency,” he said, “but the uncertainties circulating around the mail make it prudent to take care of this business sooner rather than later,” he said.
Veeder emphasized no matter how many people vote by mail, there will still be an election Nov. 3.
“It would take an act of Congress to change the election date, and no one expects that.”
For questions, contact the Election Office at 833-3007 or election@co.black-hawk.ia.us.
