Black Hawk County auditor: Absentee ballot requests being sent from variety of sources

WATERLOO — Voters are receiving absentee ballot request forms from a variety of sources. Not to worry, said County Auditor Grant Veeder. Just choose one and mail it in.

Veeder said people have received multiple request forms in past elections, but this year is different because the COVID-19 pandemic has led to forms being sent out by state and local governments.

“We sent request forms to all active registered voters in Black Hawk County for the November 3 general election,” he said in a news release. “But a request form sent by a private organization is just as valid, as long as it is addressed to our office at 316 E. Fifth Street in Waterloo.”

To date, the county Election Office is aware of request forms originating from the Center for Voter Information and the Republican Party of Iowa in addition to the county’s mailing. The Iowa Secretary of State Office plans to send forms at the end of August, and additional mailings can be expected from political parties and possibly other organizations, said Veeder.

People may accidentally send in more than one request, “But no matter how many requests we receive, we’ll only send you one ballot,” he said.