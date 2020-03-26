You are the owner of this article.
Black Hawk County adds 1 new case; 34 new coronavirus cases in Iowa
Black Hawk County adds 1 new case; 34 new coronavirus cases in Iowa

Map of coronavirus cases in Iowa as of March 26, 2020

The map of coronavirus cases in Iowa as of March 26, 2020, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

 Courtesy IDPH

DES MOINES -- Black Hawk County has added its first positive case of coronavirus under age 40 while the state tallied 34 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced the 34 new cases just before noon Thursday. It brings the total statewide to 179 positive cases.

Download PDF GRAPH: Rate of new cases increasing in Iowa

Thirty-one people are currently hospitalized for the virus, while another 15 have been discharged and are recovering, according to IDPH. Iowa still has only recorded one death, in Dubuque County, from the virus.

Nearly 3,000 Iowans have tested negative for the virus, which includes the State Hygenic Lab and other private labs testing Iowans.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 34 individuals include:

• Appanoose County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Black Hawk County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Cedar County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Clayton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Des Moines County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Jasper County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 4 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Mahaska County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Monona County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Page County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Scott County, 1 elderly adult (81+), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

• Sioux County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Washington County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19 and is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. 

Gov. Reynolds will hold her daily press conference today at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Governor Reynolds’ Facebook Page.

