Black Hawk County 4-H launches Iowa 4-H Giving Day

  • Jeff Reinitz

Scenes of the inaugural paddle of the newly designated Cedar Valley Water Trail from Cedar Falls to Waterloo, Iowa, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

AMES — The Iowa 4-H Foundation and Black Hawk County 4-H is launching its annual special 24-hour event, Iowa 4-H Giving Day (www.iowa4Hgivingday.org), from noon to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and Wednesday, Oct. 5, part of National 4-H Week.

Each year on Iowa 4-H Giving Day, supporters across the country come together to financially support Iowa’s largest youth organization, to ensure these opportunities continue to be available to youth across the state and at the county level.

“On Iowa 4-H Giving Day, we’re celebrating all that 4-H’ers have accomplished, how they’ve grown and how they support their communities,” said Emily Saveraid, Iowa 4-H Foundation Executive Director. “It’s great opportunity for 4-H supporters and alumni to give back and celebrate the program that is making a difference in every zip code in Iowa.”

Black Hawk County 4-H supporters can go directly to the county giving day page to make a gift at https://www.iowa4hgivingday.org/organizations/black-hawk-county-extension-and-outreach or simply scan the QR Code.

Kenny Rodriguez

Rodriguez_kenny
