Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair shows off plenty of competition and family fun

WATERLOO — Nearly two dozen exhibitors showed off their entries in the breeding beef show at the National Cattle Congress on Saturday.

While entries were low in the category, participation numbers increased overall for this year’s Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair in Waterloo.

With competition classes ranging from beef and dairy cattle, swine, rabbits and poultry, the efforts of 4-H and Future Farmers of America youths were on display all week at the annual fair.

Taking home the best in show award in the beef show was Michael Frisbie of the La Porte City-Dysart FFA and his first year shorthorn breeding heifer.

The swine class showed the most growth this year as about 100 head of livestock were judged in the swine show Thursday.

The STEM Fair at Estel Hall on Friday allowed kids to get hands-on experience with activities from ag-related organizations, including Center of Energy and Environmental, Iowa Corn Growers, Program for Women in Science and Engineering and Forward Learning Experience.

The fair also featured a fashion revue, pet show, dog show, and cooking and photography contests, which included a new challenge class this year, with a focus on wild or domesticated animal photographs.

Events later in the day Saturday included a pedal tractor pull, the ag Olympics and a performance by Throwback Jack to round out the week’s festivities.