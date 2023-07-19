WATERLOO — Thousands of guests are descending on the National Cattle Congress grounds this week for the Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair, giving Cedar Valley youths a chance explore agriculture, as well as science and technology.

The fun started Sunday and runs through Thursday evening. Agriculture and livestock remain the centerpiece, as 4-H and Future Farmers of America members show animals ranging from pigs to poultry, cattle to rabbits, and literally dogs and ponies.

According to Diane Wolfe, youth outreach coordinator for Black Hawk County, recent years have seen a new emphasis on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. That was reflected Wednesday by the STEM Fair in the Hippodrome.

“4-H has really expanded from what used to be just a rural organization to really develop into an urban program as well as still honoring our rural heritage,” Wolfe said. “So we still show animals here, but we also expand into science, technology, engineering and math.”

There were 950 projects at the fair ranging from livestock to crops, and from nutrition to a “Wacky Science Show,” as well as food — both to be judged and enjoyed — and family-friendly entertainment.

The Olson family represented the ongoing agricultural focus of the event. On Tuesday morning, nine-year-old Liam put his pig through its paces at the swine show.

“It’s fun because some of my friends are here, and it’s just a really fun time watching the show,” he said.

Liam’s sister, Brinn, 11, also was there to give her brother encouragement. Though she didn’t show any livestock this year, she presented sheep, pigs and goats in previous shows. Both siblings have an interest in raising livestock, with the 4-H and FFA Fair helping them gain experience and confidence as they get a head start on their career of choice.

“I like working with animals, and then it gives me experience — like showing off what I can do with my animals,” Brinn said

The pair follow in the footsteps of their father, Ben, who grew up with 4-H. Now he’s passing on the tradition to the next generation. And he’s been more than happy to see his children explore what the STEM side of 4-H has to offer.

“I was a 4-H’er growing up, and I showed animals growing up, so when my kids started to get to that age, I wanted to kind of show them that side of things as well and see if they’re interested in agriculture and so on,” he said. “And they also get involved in the other projects like the photography, making rockets for science, technology, projects about tagging butterflies — all sorts of different things.”

“It’s a great opportunity for the kids to learn some new things and experience some new things,” Ben Olson added.

