WATERLOO – The Black Hawk County Fair Board invites the community to join in the fun at the Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair, scheduled for July 23-27 at the National Cattle Congress, 257 Ansborough Ave.
The event is free and open to the public. Free parking is available on the Cattle Congress grounds.
The Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair highlights the work of 4-H youth and FFA in the county. Exhibits and project entries include livestock and non-livestock projects from youth ages 5 years and older.
The fair features traditional livestock shows, including beef, swine, sheep, and dairy, and small animal shows, including dog agility, rabbits and poultry. There also are hundreds of non-livestock entries in these project areas: child development, clothing, food and nutrition, home improvement, horticulture, personal development, science, and engineering and visual arts.
Other special free fair features include:
Share the FUN Talent Show: July 23, 6:30 p.m., Pavilion.
Native Bee Challenge: July 24, 1 p.m.
Fashion Revue: July 24, 2 p.m., Pavilion.
Free Breakfast, sponsored by Bankers Association: July 25, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
Free Outdoor Movie, “How to Train your Dragon; The Hidden World:” July 25, 8:15 p.m.
Horse Games: July 25, 6 p.m., Pullin-Simonsen Building.
STEM Fair: July 26, 1 to 4 p.m., Estel Hall.
Casey Muessigmann Concert: July 26, 8:30 p.m.
Peddle Tractor Pull: July 27, 1 p.m.
A complete list of fair activities is online at http://www.extension.iastate.edu/blackhawk/. There are plenty of opportunities for non 4-H youth to get involved.
