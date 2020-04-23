Black Hawk Co. now at 622 coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

The staffer, who was not authorized to speak to the media, told The Courier this week the Italian-made coronavirus nasal swabs — 1,500 of which were sent to Black Hawk County to help with the surge — weren’t the normal “stiff” rod stuck up a patient’s nose but were “like a bobblehead” on a “skinny metal wire.”

“You’re supposed to have it four inches way back in the nasal” passage, the staffer said. “If it bends, you can’t do that. ... If you do the test wrong, you can get bad results.”

Asked about that Thursday, Egbuonye said she “hadn’t heard about that at all.”

Child abuseCoronavirus guidelines meant to keep people from catching the deadly virus could be unintentionally causing a “child abuse pandemic,” when children are stuck in the home with their abuser, warned Amanda Goodman, executive director of the Family and Children’s Council.

“For many kids, school is the safe place — and that has been ripped away from them,” Goodman said. “Now, it is a pressure-cooker situation.”

She said parents who feel stressed or overwhelmed were urged to “pick and choose your battles,” take time to recharge their own batteries and learn to “let things slide.”