Black Hawk Co. NAACP continues week of virtual Juneteenth events

WATERLOO -- Juneteenth -- also known as Freedom Day or Jubilee Day -- isn't just a holiday celebrating the emancipation of the ancestors of modern-day African-Americans. It is a celebration still signifying a very raw, ongoing struggle for freedom among today's black Americans.

"Black people continue to yearn to be free, as we still see the state-sanctioning destruction of black bodies everywhere, which gave rise to global protests," said the Rev. Abraham Funchess, director of the Waterloo Commission on Human Rights. "It's not yet a national holiday, but it should be."

Besides Juneteenth 2020 taking on a larger significance in the wake of nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, it's also taking place during a continuing coronavirus pandemic, which forced this year's events to go virtual for the first time in the 25 years.

On Monday, NAACP of Black Hawk County president LaTanya Graves kicked off a series of Facebook Live videos on her organization's Facebook page, starting with a conversation with Funchess on the history of Juneteenth.

"We celebrate it because of the different atrocities that were committed against the slaves, and we want to continue with this celebration to honor our ancestors that were enslaved," she said.