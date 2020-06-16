Black Hawk Co. NAACP continues week of virtual Juneteenth events

WATERLOO -- Juneteenth -- also known as Freedom Day or Jubilee Day -- isn't just a holiday celebrating the emancipation of the ancestors of modern-day African-Americans. It is a celebration still signifying a very raw, ongoing struggle for freedom among today's black Americans.
"Black people continue to yearn to be free, as we still see the state-sanctioning destruction of black bodies everywhere, which gave rise to global protests," said the Rev. Abraham Funchess, director of the Waterloo Commission on Human Rights. "It's not yet a national holiday, but it should be."
Besides Juneteenth 2020 taking on a larger significance in the wake of nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, it's also taking place during a continuing coronavirus pandemic, which forced this year's events to go virtual for the first time in the 25 years.
On Monday, NAACP of Black Hawk County president LaTanya Graves kicked off a series of Facebook Live videos on her organization's Facebook page, starting with a conversation with Funchess on the history of Juneteenth.
"We celebrate it because of the different atrocities that were committed against the slaves, and we want to continue with this celebration to honor our ancestors that were enslaved," she said.
There are various theories of why it took more than two years between the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, by President Abraham Lincoln, which freed all slaves, and the day when the last enslaved people in Texas were told of the news June 19, 1865.
Graves noted one theory is that a messenger going that way had been killed. Another theory is information was deliberately withheld. A final theory holds that federal troops waited until slave owners reaped the benefit of one last cotton harvest. Funchess said it could have been all three.
"Shameful," Graves said.
Funchess said in addition to police violence, he is concerned about voter suppression. The Iowa Legislature recently moved to restrict county auditors from automatically filling out missing or incorrect information from publicly available sources on registered voters' absentee ballot requests, and Iowa began requiring identification to vote in 2019.
"Our forefathers and foremothers died in order to make sure that we have that right," Funchess said of voting. "It is one of the simplest and most profound ways that black people can empower ourselves to help bring about the transformation that we all seek in all of our communities."
Graves agreed, and urged the community to hold politicians to their campaign promises.
"'This is what you said, but you voted this down. Why?'" she said. "If we don't hold them accountable, then the things that have happened in the past will continue to happen."
The Juneteenth events continue every day through Friday with 1 p.m. live Facebook events on the NAACP of Black Hawk County's page, which can be replayed at facebook.com/waterloonaacp.
Tuesday's video featured a slam poetry showcase hosted by Cherie Kabba, a longtime Waterloo poet known as Chillin' da Conscious Poet, who said art and culture was an important part of Juneteenth.
"They get all of the forms of entertainment through speeches, through dances -- anything that's related to the African-American culture -- and they use that talent to then educate and entertain the community in the celebration," she said.
At 1 p.m. Wednesday, a health care panel will be moderated by Keyah Levy, past community health coordinator with Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare and current associate director of multicultural education services with the University of Northern Iowa.
At 1 p.m. Thursday, a talent showcase will feature performances by Hip Hop Literacy as well as The Network, facilitated by Levy, Graves and Angie Weekley.
At 1 p.m. Friday, the day of the Juneteenth holiday, Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart and Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green will make city proclamations honoring Juneteenth, and the organization will give out awards and host a kids panel.
For more information, visit facebook.com/waterloonaacp.
