Black Hawk Co. health dept. achieves national accreditation

WATERLOO — During her interview to become director of the county’s health department in 2016, Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye was told that one of her priorities needed to be getting national accreditation for her department.

Now, even through layoffs and the demands of the coronavirus pandemic, Egbuonye can finally say it’s checked off the list.

“Collectively, as a department, we all wanted this,” she said in an interview. “Not a single person said they want to stop the process.”

The department announced this week it was awarded national accreditation from the Public Health Accreditation Board, a rigorous, multi-year process that shows the department’s capacity to carry out essential services, manage its department and communications with the county effectively, and “have a strong commitment to serving the community,” according to a recent release.

“Achieving national accreditation for the first time in the department’s history means we are meeting the highest standards as a public health agency,” said the Rev. Mary Robinson, chair of the county board of health. “We are proud of the outstanding leadership and service that the Black Hawk County Public Health staff demonstrates to our community.”

The county joins five other county health departments in Iowa, along with the state Department of Health, in being accredited by the organization, according to PHAB. As of November, the last time the PHAB list was updated, 336 entities across the U.S. had been accredited or reaccredited, which lasts for five years.

Accreditation is voluntary, but gives entities a set of “practice-focused and evidence-based standards” that help it better serve its community, the nonprofit PHAB, which started in 2007, says.

“Just going through the accreditation process itself helps health departments pinpoint the areas that are critical to improving the work they do for their communities,” said Paul Kuehnert, CEO of PHAB, said in the release.

For Egbuonye, that work includes things like increasing the ability to “respond to public health emergencies and threats,” strengthening relationships with partner organizations, having the ability to seek out funding from the CDC, and working toward equity in its programs.

“The county serves a vastly diverse population, and so we have to be intentional about the quality of service we’re providing,” she said.

She praised her team, particularly accreditation coordinator Joshua Pikora, for the achievement.

“We rebuilt, and then we had to respond to a pandemic. All of these different elements go to show the resiliency of the team and their strength and commitment to serving the community,” Egbuonye said. “I’m so honored to be part of this organization and the Black Hawk County community.”

