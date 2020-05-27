Black Hawk Co. drops from 'high' to 'moderate' coronavirus status; 13 new cases, 2 new deaths

WATERLOO -- Local officials downgraded their coronavirus threat level from "high" to "moderate" on Tuesday, an indication that the first wave of the pandemic may be over in Black Hawk County even as an additional 13 cases and two deaths were recorded Wednesday.
The Black Hawk County Health Department has had the county at "high" status, which they said means "widespread transmission" of coronavirus, since April 17, or more than a month. That came after the first death from COVID-19 was announced among a county resident.
It was dropped down to "moderate" status Tuesday afternoon. The county defines moderate as confirmed cases and community spread of the virus, according to the county's website, blackhawkcovid19.com.
"The county response level is now Moderate," officials wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon. "Please continue to be vigilant. We ask residents to follow the guidelines of social distancing, wearing a mask in public, washing hands frequently, and staying home when possible. It takes effort from all of us!"
On Wednesday morning, UnityPoint announced it would transition its two temporary "respiratory illness" clinics in Waterloo -- at United Medical Park and North Crossing -- back to their original urgent care purposes, and close a COVID-19 follow-up tent outside Allen Hospital, according to UnityPoint spokesperson Carson Tigges.
"Patients with symptoms of respiratory illness including cough, fever and shortness of breath are still urged to first call their primary care provider or one of five urgent care locations in Cedar Falls, Waterloo and Waverly to be advised on next steps," the company said in a statement.
The county recorded an additional 13 cases and two deaths Wednesday for a total of 1,935 cases and 43 deaths. Around 5.2% of those testing positive have required hospitalization, according to county officials.
More than half of the county's total caseload -- 1,031 cases -- were employees of Tyson Fresh Meats in Waterloo, which experienced a mid-April outbreak.
The county also has four current long-term care facility outbreaks accounting for 174 cases, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.