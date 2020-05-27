Black Hawk Co. drops from 'high' to 'moderate' coronavirus status; 13 new cases, 2 new deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO -- Local officials downgraded their coronavirus threat level from "high" to "moderate" on Tuesday, an indication that the first wave of the pandemic may be over in Black Hawk County even as an additional 13 cases and two deaths were recorded Wednesday.

The Black Hawk County Health Department has had the county at "high" status, which they said means "widespread transmission" of coronavirus, since April 17, or more than a month. That came after the first death from COVID-19 was announced among a county resident.

It was dropped down to "moderate" status Tuesday afternoon. The county defines moderate as confirmed cases and community spread of the virus, according to the county's website, blackhawkcovid19.com.

"The county response level is now Moderate," officials wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon. "Please continue to be vigilant. We ask residents to follow the guidelines of social distancing, wearing a mask in public, washing hands frequently, and staying home when possible. It takes effort from all of us!‬"