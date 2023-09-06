WATERLOO — With the advent of the internet, E-editions and digital news and advertising, the newspaper industry has drastically changed through the years.

But in the 19th and 20th centuries, American newspapers grew in both scope and stature, quickly becoming a force and voice for the public. Against that backdrop, the Waterloo Community Playhouse/Black Hawk Children’s Theatre is presenting Disney’s “Newsies JR.”

The show opens at 7 p.m. Friday on the Hope Martin Theatre stage at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. Additional performances are Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m., Sept. 15 at 7 p.m., and Sept. 16 and 17 at 2 p.m.

“Newsies JR.” is a rousing 60-minute version of the 2012 Broadway musical, based on the 1992 film. It’s inspired by the true story of newsboys, or newsies, in turn-of-the-century New York City.

“Newsies were the kids who delivered the newspapers and tended to be orphans or immigrants. The kids bought the newspapers and sold them to customers on the street,” said Anita Ross, WCP/BHCT executive director.

When powerful publishers like Hearst and Pulitzer decided to raise prices at the newsboys’ expense, the charismatic Jack Kelly rallied Newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions.

“The musical is based on this group of kids banding together to make their voices be heard and realizing that they’re stronger together,” Ross explained.

Director is John Nicol, a local theater veteran who has appeared in nearly 70 WCP/BHCT shows. “I basically grew up on the Hope Martin Theatre stage,” he explained. The actor/director is now a resident ensemble member at Lanesboro (Minn.) Commonweal Theatre Co.

There are more than 30 performers in the “Newsies JR.” cast. Jack Kelly is played by Griffin Searfoss.

“What I love about this show is it’s such an incredible, iconic story and it’s great to perform it with kids – to give the story back to kids – because it’s about kids, the newsboys’ strike of 1899 and what they accomplished,” Nicol explained.

Working with such a large cast comes with plenty of challenges, he acknowledged. His directing style relies more on collaboration and he is using a teaching philosophy to work with inexperienced cast members.

“The younger ones have lots of energy and that helps keep the older kids energized. The older kids have more knowledge and experience and they’re helping the younger ones.”

The show features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein. Ryan Occena is music director for the BHCT musical with Mac Olsen as choreographer.

Songs are filled with spirit and heart. Director Nicol describes the music as “gorgeous,” and includes “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day” and “Santa Fe.”

Whether a soaring ballad or infused with rock elements, “it’s a very modern musical, and music helps tell the story,” Nicol explained.

There’s plenty of ensemble dance numbers as well as stunts.

“Choreography and stunt work, the sound of these kids, it’s all so amazing. I’ve been in rehearsals and been blown away by the talent of these kids and how well they’re working together. The spirit of the show has come alive in this cast,” Ross said.

Tickets are available online at wcpbhct.org, by calling (319) 291-4494, or at the box office, located in the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The performance on Sept. 15 is pay-what-you-can.

