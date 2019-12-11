WATERLOO – The holiday season will bring a double feature for theatergoers.
Charles Schultz’ lovable “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and the premiere of “The Night Before Christmas” will be presented by the Black Hawk Children’s Theatre, beginning Friday.
Anita Ross, BHCT artistic director, is at the helm of the Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus and Snoopy classic, while Waterloo Community Playhouse veteran Linda Stamp has written and is directing “The Night Before Christmas,” based on Clement Clarke Moore’s venerable “A Visit from St. Nicholas.”
“It’s a good fit with ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ because it is very warm, whimsical, family-oriented and Christmas-y. It has a good message. Everyone knows the story of the ‘Night Before Christmas,’ so it’s familiar to audiences. I just wanted to bring it to life through the imaginations of children,” said Stamp.
In her tale, children are attending story hour at the public library when a volunteers tells them the story of the Moore poem. As he talks, characters in the poem appear on stage, including Santa Claus and reindeer, and there is plenty of singing and dancing to songs with titles like “Dash Away.”
Stamp worked on the Christmas show during the heat of summer, writing lyrics for four new songs. She collaborated with her husband, David, to write the music.
Actors ages 6 to 13 are joined by three adult actors in the show. Eight performers are making their stage debuts, Stamp said.
The set features library shelves filled with books, toys and stuffed animals. Popcorn strung on string, homemade paper chains and ornaments with the names of each actor are part of the set’s Christmas decorations.
“It’s so great to see the joy of Christmas between the two casts. Each cast has a different energy, and everyone is working hard to tell these stories. I love how it’s coming together,” Ross said about the twin bill.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” the first animated TV special to feature characters from the “Peanuts” comic strip, premiered 54 years ago on CBS. Generations of families still gather each holiday season to watch the special.
In the story, Charlie Brown is grappling with why he’s depressed at the holidays when Lucy recruits him to direct the neighborhood kids in their Christmas play. Everything goes badly, which makes him even more depressed. Then Linus recounts the true meaning of Christmas.
“The play is exactly like the animated version,” Ross said. “It’s character-driven — the actors are making two-dimensional animated versions into three-dimensional characters. We wanted to think in terms of a four-panel comic strip and keep it true to the Peanuts’ world. It’s been interesting to watch the actors find stylistic moments for their characters and respond in the moment.”
There are 12 cast members ranging in age from 13 to 16. Lily Watson is cast as Charlie Brown, with Emma Batterson as Snoopy, Annie Brown as Lucy and Nathan Swalve as Linus.
Ross and Scott Schuster, production manager and technical director, collaborated on the stage design. Set pieces like “The Psychiatrist Is In” booth and Snoopy’s decorated dog house are identical in color and style to the animated version.
