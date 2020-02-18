Black Hawk Children's Theatre to present audience fave 'Frog Prince of Spamalot'

“They are working so hard and supporting one another so well, and I’ve been very impressed with them as young professionals who come to the theater, have their lines down and bring a sense of energy and ensemble to the production,” Ross explained.

Ross designed the fairy tale-inspired stage set. “Fairy tales have castles, so you get that sense of royalty by and the big, imposing walls of a castle. There’s also a sense of the bog.”

Scott Schuster, WCP/BHCT technical director and production manager, has designed lighting for the show. “He always likes his little moments that stand out, which I appreciate. The transformation scene of when the frog changes will be a magical moment for the audience,” Ross said.

“So many people know the show and know what’s going to happen because there’s such build-up to it, and you know it’s going to end in that transformation, it won’t be a surprise. But what will surprise the audience is how we accomplish it.”

Grimmett’s frog costume by Jana Fairbanks evokes the appearance of a frog, rather than enveloping the actor in a full frog suit that would limit his ability to move about the stage.

“As a director, it always comes back to the cast. Some are new, some are veterans and all of them have become leaders in a true sense, working together and taking on new responsibilities. They dove right in from the beginning and have done a good job in fully committing themselves to their characters,” Ross added.

