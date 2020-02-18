Black Hawk Children's Theatre to present audience fave 'Frog Prince of Spamalot'

WATERLOO – In the “Frog Prince of Spamalot,” Hyronomous A. Frog doesn’t like the taste of flies.
He’s a misfit among the other frogs in the bog, and he’s lonely. When Glinda the Good Witch appears and tells him he’s been cursed by an evil witch, and he’s really a prince in a frog’s body, Hyronomous sets off for Spamalot in search of the maiden who can break the curse.
The award-winning play, written by Edith Weiss and based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale, “The Frog Prince,” has been delighting children for more than 20 years. Black Hawk Children’s Theatre will present the show onstage at the Hope Martin Theatre beginning Friday.
“This is one of my favorite tales. The twist is Hyronomous A. Frog is so innocent and naïve and he just wants to find out who he really is. There’s a lovely story of friendship in the play, treating others with kindness and learning to stand up for yourself,” said Anita Ross, BHCT artistic director.
“It’s a cute script and a lot of fun for the actors and the audience. There are some quirky characters in the show, and the kids are doing a great job telling the story.”
You have free articles remaining.
There are 24 cast members ages 9 to 16, including Jericho Grimmett as Hyronomous, Soly Espinoza-Sack as Princess Gladiola and Abby Wendland as Aunt Queen Bea. With the exception of Hyronomous and a group of actors playing the Frog Patrol, the rest of the cast is human. Characters include the petulant and spoiled Princess Gladiola and her sisters, who are unkind to the frog, Gladiola’s pompous fiancé Sir Lancelot Pancelot, Arthur the Page, Cook and Bertha.
“They are working so hard and supporting one another so well, and I’ve been very impressed with them as young professionals who come to the theater, have their lines down and bring a sense of energy and ensemble to the production,” Ross explained.
Ross designed the fairy tale-inspired stage set. “Fairy tales have castles, so you get that sense of royalty by and the big, imposing walls of a castle. There’s also a sense of the bog.”
Scott Schuster, WCP/BHCT technical director and production manager, has designed lighting for the show. “He always likes his little moments that stand out, which I appreciate. The transformation scene of when the frog changes will be a magical moment for the audience,” Ross said.
“So many people know the show and know what’s going to happen because there’s such build-up to it, and you know it’s going to end in that transformation, it won’t be a surprise. But what will surprise the audience is how we accomplish it.”
Grimmett’s frog costume by Jana Fairbanks evokes the appearance of a frog, rather than enveloping the actor in a full frog suit that would limit his ability to move about the stage.
“As a director, it always comes back to the cast. Some are new, some are veterans and all of them have become leaders in a true sense, working together and taking on new responsibilities. They dove right in from the beginning and have done a good job in fully committing themselves to their characters,” Ross added.