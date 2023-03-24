WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk Button Club will meet from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church. The church is located at 207 West Louise St.
The program is a 45 minute video from the National Button Society on Lacey Glass buttons. Anyone interested in the art, history and preservation of buttons is welcome to attend.
For additional information, call (319) 415-9380.
