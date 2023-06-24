There are a few key points you should consider when buying a home: LOCATION, Wynnewood is in highly sought after Fieldstone addition CONSTRUCTION QUAILITY, this home was custom build by the highly respected builders D&M, DETAILS, this home has high end finishes throughout. As you enter the home you will feel the warm and welcoming atmosphere. To your left is formal living room accented by custom lighting. Curse on into the well-designed kitchen with plenty of cabinetry, next to the informal eating area that looks over the back yard and opens to the deck. The floor plan features separation of bedrooms...master on one side of the home with the other two bedrooms on the opposite side. A full bath is located between the two guest bedrooms The master suite is large and can accommodate large furniture. The master bath is an absolute dream...a large separate shower and a relaxing jetted tub for your enjoyment. You enter the master closet through the bathroom. Surprise! there is a door from the closet that leads into the laundry for your convenience. Now is the time to cruise to the lower level where you will find a large family room for much family fun. You will also find one conforming bedroom and one nonconforming bedroom and a full bathroom. Now you handy/crafty folks will also find a large room that serves the purpose. There is also a roomy 3 car attached garage. Doubt that you need anything else! Call for a showing.

