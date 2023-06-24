WATERLOO – The June meeting for the Black Hawk Button Club will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28. It will be held at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, located at 207 West Louise St. in Waterloo.
The program will be a video presentation entitled "Luscious Lusters on Black Glass Buttons." The business portion of the meeting will include a report on the Iowa State Button Show and a display of competition trays that were entered by Black Hawk Button Club members.
Anyone interested in the art, history and preservation of buttons is welcome to attend.
Luxury homes on the market in Waterloo and Cedar Falls
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $799,900
Looking north from Grand BLVD framed by the historic "Edwards Avenue pillars" the tree-lined view draws you to this iconic Cedar Falls picturesque beauty. This warm, timeless, and traditional classic is welcoming year round. Situated on nearly 2 acres with flowers, trees, wildlife, direct backyard access to Hartman Reserve for hiking and exploration, and a short stroll to Cedar Heights Elementary, the location is enchanting. A spacious and grand interior offers many spaces to enjoy with family and friends. Each spot is unique or cozy with morning sunlight and evening sunsets that bring varying moods to each room. The dining room chandelier is magical at meal time and the two gas fireplaces are inviting gathering spots. The solarium offers the perfect retreat - a cozy nook with its filtered light enveloping the room. The primary ensuite, office, and craft room all offer varying views of the backyard. Upstairs you'll discover four additional bedrooms, a bathroom, and access to bonus space on the 3rd floor. A basement rec room includes pool and air hockey. A dream workshop has direct access to the back yard. The back yard includes a pool and extra garage. You'll just have to see for yourself why 2410 Greenwood is where family and friends are always welcome!
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $527,500
There are a few key points you should consider when buying a home: LOCATION, Wynnewood is in highly sought after Fieldstone addition CONSTRUCTION QUAILITY, this home was custom build by the highly respected builders D&M, DETAILS, this home has high end finishes throughout. As you enter the home you will feel the warm and welcoming atmosphere. To your left is formal living room accented by custom lighting. Curse on into the well-designed kitchen with plenty of cabinetry, next to the informal eating area that looks over the back yard and opens to the deck. The floor plan features separation of bedrooms...master on one side of the home with the other two bedrooms on the opposite side. A full bath is located between the two guest bedrooms The master suite is large and can accommodate large furniture. The master bath is an absolute dream...a large separate shower and a relaxing jetted tub for your enjoyment. You enter the master closet through the bathroom. Surprise! there is a door from the closet that leads into the laundry for your convenience. Now is the time to cruise to the lower level where you will find a large family room for much family fun. You will also find one conforming bedroom and one nonconforming bedroom and a full bathroom. Now you handy/crafty folks will also find a large room that serves the purpose. There is also a roomy 3 car attached garage. Doubt that you need anything else! Call for a showing.
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $524,290
Welcome to your dream home! This stunning new construction ranch is situated on a peaceful cul-de-sac, offering a serene and private setting for you and your loved ones. With 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths, this home provides ample space for comfortable living and entertaining. As you enter the home, you'll immediately notice the attention to detail and high-quality craftsmanship throughout boasting coffered 10' ceilings, and stunning electric fireplace . The open-concept living area is perfect for entertaining, featuring a spacious living room, gourmet kitchen with large island and GE Stainless appliances, and a dining area that opens onto a patio overlooking the backyard. The master bedroom is a true retreat, boasting a generously sized walk-in closet and a spa-like en suite bathroom complete with a tiled separate shower, and dual vanities. The two additional bedrooms are equally spacious and offer ample closet space, making this home perfect for families and guests alike. Other notable features of this home include a main floor laundry room, an attached three-car garage, and a full basement with endless potential for customization. And with the convenience of single-level living, you'll enjoy easy access to all areas of the home without any stairs to climb. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to own a brand new home in a peaceful cul-de-sac setting. Contact us today to schedule your private showing and make this dream home yours! This home qualifies for Waterloo's 3-Year 100% Tax Abatement *Price subject to change with additional upgrades throughout construction*
4 Bedroom Home in Dike - $529,900
Grand Offering!!! Located in the Fox Ridge Addition we are offering this spectacular quality 2016 built ranch style home. Over 4200 square ft. spread out over 2 floors with 4 bedrooms & 4.5 baths. Mani level offers an open floor concept wit vaulted ceilings and hardwood plank flooring. Living room with gas fireplace and stone surround and room for the TV above the fireplace. Kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large walk in pantry and bar top area with plenty of room for the bar stools. Dining area just off of the kitchen with french door opening up to the deck. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath with soaking tub and walk in shower. Two additional bedrooms each with their own private baths. Den/Home Office plus main floor laundry area. Lower level family room with custom bar area, tall ceilings, 3/4 bath, workout room, 4th bedroom and good storage area. Now for all the extra's!!! Geothermal, ice block foundation, garage is over 1600 sq. ft. with one side that is 50ft deep, additional storage area, dog run with access to the garage, large composite deck and concrete patio area. These are just a few of the many reasons you should consider this for your next home!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $524,900
NEW-CONSTRUCTION! Be prepared to Be impressed with Ellis Custom Home design! This home offers over 1700-sq-feet on the main level. This home offers Incredible quality and modern details around! You'll immediately love the open floor plan, living room offers Custom beams in the tray ceilings to match fire place mental and island, gorgeous fireplace surrounded with stone from floor to ceiling. Custom built cabinetry with quartz center tops, under cabinets lights, back splash, pot filler, all Samsung-Bespoke kitchen appliances are included. Master Bedroom offers 10ft trey ceiling with can-lights and ceiling fan.Master offers Over size walk in shower with custom tile from floor to ceiling also soaking tub and walk-in closet. Oversize 3rd stall garage, 2-by-6 Construction, Anderson windows. More photos coming soon. Seller is a Licensed Real Estate Agent in the state of IA/ owner of Ellis Custom Homes.
5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $799,900
This incredible custom-built two-story features contemporary influences both inside and out. This high-quality Klunder-built home boasts five expansive bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, high-end amenities from top to bottom, and a custom architect-influenced design. Stepping inside you’re greeted by a beautiful front sitting room and an adjacent great room that is impressive with a fireplace and expansive windows allowing tons of natural light to pour in. The great room opens up to the kitchen and stunning dining area that is ideal for entertaining. The show-stopping kitchen offers custom cabinetry, high-end stainless steel appliances, an expansive kitchen island ideal for functionality, a walk-in pantry with tons of storage, as well as access to an amazing screened-in porch. The screened porch is like a private oasis that feels like a treehouse as it is nestled in mature trees. The main floor is completed with a convenient dropzone with a half bathroom. On the second level, you will find three generously sized bedrooms including the master suite, two full bathrooms, and a convenient laundry room. The master suite features an amazing ensuite with heated tile floors, dual vanities, a whirlpool tub, and a tiled shower along with a great walk-in closet with custom-designed cabinetry. The show doesn't stop there, the amazing walkout lower level includes additional living space with concrete floors, a kitchenette, two bedrooms, a full bathroom, a secondary laundry room, and heated floors throughout. Exterior amenities include an attached oversized heated garage with in-floor heat and floor drains that could fit four cars. The exterior spaces continue with an amazing patio with limestone accents, mature landscaping, and an irrigation system. This home oozes warmth and style with great textures including cork flooring, carpet, and tile, and the amenities don’t stop there. This incredible home also provides geothermal heat, a Control 4 sound system, central vac, and much more. Don’t let this rare offering pass you by! Schedule your private showing today.
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $539,900
Fantastic home located in the high-demand Ridges subdivision! This amazing home features five bedrooms with an option for a nonconforming sixth bedroom, three and a half bathrooms, beautiful wood floors, and fresh paint throughout! The main level boasts a spacious living room with a gas fireplace that flows seamlessly into the dining area. The dining area opens into the amazing kitchen and offers access to the expansive back deck. The kitchen features cherry cabinetry, stainless appliances, black tile backsplash, and granite countertops. The main level is completed with an in-home office, a half bathroom, central vac, and a great-sized laundry room. Moving upstairs, there are four expansive bedrooms including the master suite. French doors open to the master suite boasting a dream walk-in closet and master bathroom complete with dual vanities, a whirlpool tub, and a walk-in shower. An additional full bathroom completes the upper level. The lower level boasts a great family room with surround sound perfect for entertaining. The lower level also includes an additional bedroom, a full bathroom, plenty of storage space, and an optional nonconforming sixth bedroom or workout room. This quality-built custom home is completed by a private oasis completely fenced-in backyard, an attached three-stall garage, and access to the Ridges pool and clubhouse! You won't want to miss this incredible opportunity! Schedule a showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $532,584
Looking for a new construction home with a finished basement? Look no further! This Tyler floor plan has it all including a walk-in pantry, main floor laundry, master suite with tile shower as well as a rec room, and bed and bath in the lower level! This home will be ready end of November and is within walking distance to Aldrich Elementary. Contact agent for details.
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $611,997
Welcome to the home of your dreams in Cedar Falls! This stunning new construction ranch boasts an impressive 4 bedrooms on the main level, offering ample space and privacy for your family. The finished basement features a 5th bedroom, providing even more space for guests or a home office. Step inside to discover the luxurious finishes throughout the home. The spacious kitchen is sure to delight any chef with its elegant quartz countertops, providing plenty of workspace for meal prep and entertaining. The beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring adds warmth and character to the space, while the tile shower in the master bath provides a spa-like experience every time you step in. Cozy up on chilly nights in the living room by the electric fireplace, creating the perfect atmosphere for relaxing and unwinding. And with a 3 stall garage, you'll have plenty of space for your vehicles and outdoor equipment. This home truly has it all, from the beautiful finishes to the spacious layout. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make it yours today! **Pricing subject to change as finishes/features are added and priced**
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $549,131
This proposed construction home is in The Arbors 4th Addition in Cedar Falls. This home will feature 4 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main level. Some upgraded structural features include 9 foot foundation walls, trayed ceilings, tile shower, quartz countertops, fireplace, and large covered deck. Pricing includes the standard features found in Skogman Homes Summit Series. Contact your agent today for more details. **Pricing subject to change as finishes/features are added and priced**