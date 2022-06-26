 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Black Hawk Button Club to meet June 29

buttons clip art
SHUTTERSTOCK

WATERLOO -- Black Hawk Button Club will meet on June 29 at 1 p.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St.

The program will be on "Whistle Buttons," a type of sew-through button so named because of the construction of the holes.

Anyone interested in the art, history, and preservation of buttons is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Anna at 319-415-7550.

