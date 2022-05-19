 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Black Hawk Button Club to honor moms at meeting

WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk Button Club will meet at 1 p.m. May 25 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St.

The program will be a sharing time for members on "Honoring Our Mothers." Those attending are encouraged to bring mother-daughter buttons and a picture of their mom. Anyone interested in the art, history and preservation of buttons may attend. For more information, contact Anna at 319-415-7550.

