Black Hawk Button Club meets Wednesday

Button club

WATERLOO -- Black Hawk Button Club will meet from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Waterloo. The program presentation is "Netsuke" Asian-themed buttons. Anyone interested in the art, history, and preservation of buttons is welcome to join us. For additional information call Anna at (319) 415-7550.

