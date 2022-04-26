Black Hawk Button Club meets Wednesday

WATERLOO -- Black Hawk Button Club will meet from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Waterloo. The program presentation is "Netsuke" Asian-themed buttons. Anyone interested in the art, history, and preservation of buttons is welcome to join us. For additional information call Anna at (319) 415-7550.
