Black Charles City baseball player taunted: 'You should have been George Floyd'

"They looked at me and said, 'You should have been George Floyd,'" the Minneapolis man killed by a police officer. "Then they started chanting 'Trump 2020,'" Chapman said.

Chapman talked to the umpire at the inning break, who asked Chapman if he wanted to stop the game. Chapman shook his head and kept playing, swallowing his emotion until the ride home.

"It hurt a lot," Chapman said, noting it's only the second time he's experienced racist name-calling at a baseball game. "I didn't try to show it during the game, because I didn't want to seem like a punk."

Both the Charles City and Waverly-Shell Rock school districts were having leadership meetings and addressing the issue, which Charles City superintendent Mike Fisher said has been investigated and "corroborated" by multiple sources.

"The overwhelming evidence was it absolutely happened," Fisher said, noting it "unfortunately" wasn't the first time racial remarks have been heard at visiting games.

Waverly-Shell Rock High School put out a statement on their Facebook page saying they also "fully acknowledge" the remarks happened. Administrators there were not immediately available for comment Thursday, but noted they were continuing to investigate.