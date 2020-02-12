Bitter cold, wind chills as low as -35, expected tonight into Thursday

WATERLOO -- Bitterly and even dangerously cold temperatures are expected Wednesday into Thursday as a "strong Arctic cold front" descends upon northern Iowa starting this afternoon, bringing with it strong northwest winds that will whip up new and existing snow into blizzard-like conditions.
A winter weather advisory is in effect Wednesday through midnight, while a wind chill advisory begins at midnight and lasts through noon Thursday, according to the National Weather Service bureau in Des Moines. Both advisories are for Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw, Fayette, Floyd, Grundy, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek counties.
New snow accumulations will be less than an inch, but wind gusts will be as high as 35 miles per hour and wind chills as low as 35 below zero. At those temperatures, frostbite can set in on exposed skin in as few as 10 minutes, according to the NWS.
Blizzard-like conditions could impact Wednesday evening's commute, the NWS said, with slippery road conditions being the primary danger.
Waterloo Community School District spokesperson Tara Thomas said Wednesday the district was keeping an eye on the weather and wind chills, but there was no set wind chill value that would trigger an automatic school delay or cancellation.
"Multiple factors are considered before a decision is made about whether to impact our school schedule, like the amount of time before frostbite could happen in addition to the varying wind chill conditions," she wrote in an email.
She said officials were "reminding staff and families" to wear appropriate winter clothing, and offering students hats, gloves and scarves if needed.
Bitterly cold temperatures are forecast to last through Friday morning, according to the NWS.