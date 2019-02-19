Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO -- Herb Kane will celebrate his 95th birthday on March 14, and his family requests birthday cards.

A World War II Navy veteran, he is the father of two, grandfather of four and great-grandfather to three, according to family who sent a notice into The Courier's Celebrations section.

Those who wish to send cards to Herbert Kane may mail them to NorthCrest Specialty Care, 2001 Heath St., Waterloo, IA 50703.

