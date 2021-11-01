Biology professor to speak at Wartburg Keep on Learning series

WAVERLY -- Ann Henninger, Wartburg professor emerita of biology, will give audiences a peek into the life of a college professor during Wartburg College’s next Keep on Learning community education series, which begins Nov. 11.

Henninger, a biology professor and department chair for 21 years at Wartburg, will explore topics from biology classes she taught and themes of diversity, equity and inclusion from the general education curriculum during her sessions, “A Peek at My Teaching Notes.” The class will continue on Nov. 18 and Dec. 2 and 9.

The first class will focus on the digestive system and the second on the cardiovascular system. The final two sessions will cover courses Henninger taught on diversity.

Classes meet Thursday mornings in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center, beginning with coffee at 9 a.m. and followed by the presentation from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

If you enjoy the first class and decide to continue, a $40 fee is payable at the second class. Parking is available near Saemann Student Center for those entering campus via Wartburg Boulevard.

