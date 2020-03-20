Bingeworthy shows to watch while you're stuck at home

“Ozark.” The much-anticipated third season starts Friday, and I can’t wait. On Netflix. This is a perfect show to binge watch. The characters are so perfect. This week is a good time to be catching up on season two in anticipation for Friday’s release.

“Better Call Saul.” You can find the current fifth season on AMC and past seasons on Netflix. If you are a Breaking Bad fan, this is for you because many of the characters in Breaking appear here, but there also are some wonderful news ones, including Kim Wexler, played by Rhea Seehorn. I prefer to binge watch, so am not watching the current season yet until done.

“Broadchurch.” While this show is now over, it remains a favorite . It was recommended to me by friends. On Netflix. Starring the incredible Olivia Coleman, this one has you on the edge of your seat in the first season, but watch all three.

Happy Valley. Netflix. Keeping with the British theme, this is a great show. I needed to have the closed captioning on because the British accents are so thick, this show follow police sergeant Catherine Cawood who investigated drug cases in Calder Valley, a small town in West Yorkshire, all while dealing with personal tragedy. My sister and I watched this and absolutely loved it.

Nancy Newhoff, Courier editor