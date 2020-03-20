Bingeworthy shows to watch while you're stuck at home

COVID-19 has many Iowans stuck at home on their couches.
And sure, it's easy to binge on Doritos, Girl Scout cookies, cookies 'n' cream ice cream and gallons of soda pop. Why not reach for the remote instead and start bingewatching movies and TV shows?
We asked Courier staff and friends to send us their lists of bingeworthy series and movies. Keep scrolling, and you'll find something great to watch!
Fortunately, my daughter bought me The Ultimate Alfred Hitchcock Collection —- a DVD set of some of Hitch's greatest movies (that were not "Psycho") and some episodes from his early '60s TV series. "Good eeeeeveeeening." 🙂
Guilty pleasure-- I've been watching reruns of "La Femme Nikita" starring Peta Wilson on Charge. She's a street urchin pressed into service in Section One - the most covert anti-terrorism organization on the planet and the archetypal hostile work environment. Used to watch it 20-plus years ago on USA after the kids were tucked in bed. Hard to believe it's been that long, but it still holds up very well and I didn't realize it had a five-year run. But it's on really late (11 p.m. weeknights) I can only watch about one show at a time.
When I'm visiting my daughter we watch reruns of "The West Wing" on Netflix. That, also, holds the test of time and it astounds us that we face some of the same issues now as then. I watched it sporadically when it first aired in NBC, so it's like new to me, and my daughter.
"Darkest Hour" with Gary Oldman, who delivers a tour de force performance as Winston Churchill that builds to a conclusion that puts a lump in your throat. I have it on DVD but I'm sure it has to be on one of the movie channels by now. If you need inspiration, especially now, this is it. I can watch it over and over. Great supporting cast too.
There is a new World War II series on Netflix, "Greatest Events of World War II in HD Colour" with restored, colorize footage that is just astounding.
Honorable Mention: "The Two Popes" on Netfilix, with Jonanathan Pryce as Pope Francis and Anthony Hopkins as Pope Benedict. Hopkins received an Oscar nomination for his performance, and Pryce bears an uncanny resemblance to Pope Frank.
Thumbs down: "The Irishman," on Netflix. A geriatric "Goodfellas" that runs a bit too long. Typical Scorsese mob flick that'll suck you in if you're not careful, and Joe Pesci gives a great performance. But remember: You've seen this movie before. Too much marinara sauce from head shots for my tastes.
Pat Kinney, Grout Museum
“Homeland” – Hulu, Showtime: Quite possibly my favorite series ever. Claire Danes. CIA spies. International relations. Current events. Mental illness. I need not say more.
“Bloodline” – Netfilx original. With dreamy scenery set in the Florida Keys, a close-kit family with adult siblings, and of course, a black sheep, makes you think twice about family operations.
“Working Moms” – Netflix original. This is a must for ALL working moms. You will most definitely spill some milk while laughing with these ladies.
“Ozark” – Netflix original. Financial adviser with a mob boss. And one of the leading actors, Michael Mosely, is a Cedar Falls native.
“Our Planet” – Netflix. Ease your mind and senses with each episode featuring a different part of the world. Let go of daily stress and focus on the amazing creatures our planet has produced.
Kristen Guess, Courier
Somewhat of a reruns guy, but here are some of the top ones I enjoy:
“The Office”
“Seinfeld”
“Parks and Recreation”
‘ESPN 30 for 30”
“Curb Your Enthusiasm”
David Adams, Courier GM & VP Advertising
“Insecure,” HBO. Issa Rae plays a woman navigating work and the dating scene in hilarious and awkward ways. Three seasons are already available, and a fourth season drops April 12.
“Atlanta,” FX/Hulu. Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino in his music career, plays the underqualified, over-his-head manager to his rapper cousin Paper Boi. Only two seasons are out there, with a third not scheduled until 2021.
“Shaqtin’ A Fool,” YouTube. Miss basketball? “Shaqtin’ A Fool” will not help that, but it will help you laugh your cares away. Technically a weekly segment from “Inside the NBA” on TNT, you can also binge-watch dozens of these belly-laugh segments of NBA players doing dumb things on the court on YouTube.
“Happy Jail,” Netflix. This documentary web series takes place in a Phillippines jail known for its viral dance videos. Life in the jail is crowded, poverty-stricken and unfair (many inmates have been there for years without even knowing what they’ve been charged with or seeing a courtroom), and yet they find meaning and community nonetheless.
“The Golden Girls,” Hulu. Thank YOU for being a friend, Sophia, Dorothy, Blanche and Rose – with every episode, us millennials are reminded not to be whiners, that death is a part of life and that growing older doesn’t mean losing your sass.
Amie River, Courier
“You.” My husband and I started watching this Netflix show this week and enjoy it. If you are a Dexter fan, this one if for you. While a thriller, it is not scary but tense and slightly creepy at times.
“Ozark.” The much-anticipated third season starts Friday, and I can’t wait. On Netflix. This is a perfect show to binge watch. The characters are so perfect. This week is a good time to be catching up on season two in anticipation for Friday’s release.
“Better Call Saul.” You can find the current fifth season on AMC and past seasons on Netflix. If you are a Breaking Bad fan, this is for you because many of the characters in Breaking appear here, but there also are some wonderful news ones, including Kim Wexler, played by Rhea Seehorn. I prefer to binge watch, so am not watching the current season yet until done.
“Broadchurch.” While this show is now over, it remains a favorite . It was recommended to me by friends. On Netflix. Starring the incredible Olivia Coleman, this one has you on the edge of your seat in the first season, but watch all three.
Happy Valley. Netflix. Keeping with the British theme, this is a great show. I needed to have the closed captioning on because the British accents are so thick, this show follow police sergeant Catherine Cawood who investigated drug cases in Calder Valley, a small town in West Yorkshire, all while dealing with personal tragedy. My sister and I watched this and absolutely loved it.
Nancy Newhoff, Courier editor
I’m a sucker for British mysteries, especially Agatha Christie. My favorite is Geraldine McEwan as Miss Jane Marple, the spinster detective with a keen interest in murder most foul. McEwan’s Marple has a charming and cunning wit and a playful humor that hides her sharp eye for detail and ability to ferret out the truth. Wonderful English settings and fine writing and acting. It’s a DVD set and episodes are available on Amazon Prime. Particular favorites are “Sleeping Murder,” “Something Wicked This Way Comes” and the incredible “Nemisis.” Julie McKenzie took over the role and is wonderful in "The Secret at Chimneys" and "Why Didn't They Ask Evans?"
David Suchet as Christie’s prissy Belgium detective is simply perfection. There’s a huge DVD series and four or five movies, including the riveting “Murder on the Orient Express.” Each show in the series has an exquisite 1930s setting and stellar performances. You’ll find some episodes and films on Amazon Prime.
Also on my binge list: “Rosemary & Thyme,” “Death in Paradise,” “Father Brown” mysteries and “Midsomer Murders.”
“Good Girls Revolt” is an Amazon series set in 1969, based on a true story (Newsweek magazine). Young, talented women do the research and write it up for male reporters who take credit (and bylines). They decide to organize and make a demand for equity. Gear ‘60s min-skirts, illicit romances and the sexual revolution are factors, too. Once I started watching, I couldn’t stop.
“Sleepy Hollow,” now on DVD and Amazon Prime. The story lifts Ichabod Crane from Washington Irving’s tale and transforms him into a handsome, dashing British officer (Tom Mison) who changes sides to fight with the Americans during the Revolutionary War. Crane is killed in battle, but he is resurrected in modern times and joins forces with a police officer (Nicole Behar) to battle the demons of evil, including the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse (the Headless Horseman is one of ‘em). It’s droll, funny and frightening in turns, and the mix of real/faux American history and the supernatural is addictive.
Melody Parker, Courier
“Teenwolf.” I laugh a lot and it’s a new take on an old classic.
“Outmatched.” It’s stupid funny and easy to follow while doing other things.
“Santa Clarita Diet.” Super funny, Zombie show. Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant.
“Legacies.” Spin off from Vampire diaries and The Originals. It’s a nice quaint show.
“The Vikings.” Strong plot and with great action.
Darla Fowlkes, Courier
YouTube TV – “90210” & “Florida Girls”
Disney+ - “Mickey Mouse Club House”
NetFlix – “Workin’ Moms” & “Schitt’s Creek”
Kelly Balvanz, Courier
“The Virgin River.” Netflix has seasons and is very good. Anurse practitioner moves from LA to a remote northern California town for a fresh start. We liked the scenery and storyline.
Ronda Jans, Courier
On Hulu I like to watch:
“911.” It’s exciting and always something new.
“New Amsterdam.” Real-life situations, easy to relate to, and great storylines
“The First.” It’s about the first human sent to colonize Mars.
“Catch 22.” World War II scene, follows a soldier trying to get out of the war, depicts the horrors of war and feelings of the soldiers very accurately.
Heather Rios, Courier
“Castle Rock,” Hulu. I love Stephen King and this series is great at telling his stories. It’s only 2 seasons but keeps you interested.
“The Great British Baking Show,” Netflix. The hosts are great and you get invested in the bakers.
“The Crown,” Netflix. It tells the stories behind the royals that most people don’t know in a little more dramatic of a fashion.
“Downton Abbey,” Amazon Prime Video, It’s a great show with characters you grow attached to.
“Midsomer Murders,” Acorn or Britbox. This is a great murder mystery show with lots of seasons to binge!
Mary Baldwin, Courier
“Supernatural.”
Mary Pettit, Courier
“Swat”
“Greys Anatomy”
“Criminal Minds
“Supernatural”
“Vampire Diaries”
“Big Bang Theory”
“FBI”
“NCIS”
All “Harry Potter” movies
All “Marvel” movies (in sequential order, not numerical)
Bonus: “All Fast & Furious Movies” (in sequential order not numerical)
Keelan Morrevilla, Courier
Playbill.com – “17 Must-Watch Documentaries for Broadway Musical Fans:” Including “Hamilton’s America,” about the creation of the Tony and Pulitzer winning show. “The Heat is On: The Making of Miss Saigon,” including the casting process and finding Lea Salonga in her break-out role. “Life after Tomorrow,” interviews with over 40 women that played orphans in the original “Annie.” “Every Little Step,” about the 2006 revival of “A Chorus Line” with stories from original 1975 Broadway cast members. Many of these are on Netflix, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube.
“Newsies” – The Broadway production was filmed while on National tour in Los Angeles starring much of the original cast, including Jeremy Jordan. Available on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play and Vudu.
In anticipation of COVID-19 pandemic, we started recording TV shows through our DVR on CFU cable two weeks ago. Shows include: “The Rookie,” “New Amsterdam,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Mom,” “Blue Bloods, ”God Friended Me,” “Carol’s Second Act,” “This is Us,” “The Good Doctor.” All on ABC, CBS, or NBC.
John Luzaich, Oster Regent Theatre general manager
“Charmed” Netflix episodes
Sheila Kerns, Courier
I recommend "Ozark" because it is a well-acted, well-written drama that features Cedar Valley's own Mike Mosley. The series stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linnney and Julia Garner. Season three begins soon.
Greg Holt, Waterloo Community Playhouse artistic director