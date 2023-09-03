CEDAR FALLS — William Shepherd Jr. began his tenure as a music professor at the University of Northern Iowa in 1976, coming from Ohio to head both the marching and symphonic bands.

But his wide-ranging musical interests took him beyond the academic setting and, three years later, he started the Bill Shepherd Big Band. That would grow into The Bill Shepherd Combo and Bill Shepherd’s “Red Hots” Dixieland Band.

Those are touchpoints in a long and storied career that impacted the lives of many professional and student musicians as well as lovers of music across the Cedar Valley.

He died at the age of 89 on Aug. 29 after what his memorial Facebook page says was a short illness.

“Bill was very well known in the area,” said Paul Rider, a retired UNI chemistry professor who played the trumpet and tuba in his bands. “He brought his own style of Big Band, having played with Tommy Dorsey, but he was very conversant with the classical music genre and really was a well-rounded musician.”

He conducted the Waterloo Community Concert Band from 1984 until 2018 and played trombone in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra from 1976 until 2014.

“He was a very polished and talented trombone player, and had a rich, beautiful sound,” said Rider.

Drummer Dennis Johnson was 18 years old and a music major at UNI in 1976 when his nearly 50-year association with Shepherd started. Johnson was part of the first band to ever march in the UNI-Dome and recalled Shepherd’s familiar line: “Turn around and do it all again” whenever anyone was out of line or not focused on the task at hand.

“He knew what he wanted and knew how to get it,” said Johnson.

Fast forward to the mid-80s. Shepherd hired Johnson to play professionally in his bands.

“He was very meticulous with intonation, entrance and picked very good, challenging literature,” said Johnson about his experiences with Shepherd as a professional and student.

Rider called him a “stern taskmaster.” One of Shepherd’s students was Rider’s daughter, Susan, whom he took great pride in teaching.

“He was pretty demanding and had high standards,” he said. “He expected a certain level of performance from his students.”

He also was described as a caring and loving individual who had a personal interest in his colleagues and those he taught and directed.

“Sometimes when you know somebody who’s very knowledgeable or very skilled, that can be very intimidating. But Bill was the exact opposite,” said Jason Weinberger, artistic director and conductor of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra. “Here’s a guy who was like the maestro of trombone in the symphony and led the municipal band and spent time at UNI. He was just a nice, wonderful guy who was approachable and easy going.”

What Johnson most remembered were the conversations after playing together. They were often the ones who were last to pack up their stuff and leave a practice or performance.

“I have fond memories of asking him about his time with Tommy Dorsey,” he said.

Dorsey was an American jazz trombonist, trumpeter, composer, and bandleader of the Big Band era when that style of music was most popular during the first half of the 1900s and defined by a large ensemble of musicians playing swing music.

In 1958-59, Shepherd and his trombone spent a year “on the road” with the Tommy Dorsey/Warren Covington Orchestra, touring the U.S. and recording with the band in New York City.

“We also talked about his experience live or in studio, and I asked questions and always listened to his anecdotes and enjoyed his responses about that period of his life,” said Johnson.

Shepherd was so into music that Bob Washut, UNI’s former director of jazz studies beginning in 1980, recalled him sitting in on one of his jazz improv classes. It was representative of the intense focus on music in his life.

“That was one of things about Bill, too, after he retired it was hard for him to leave,” he said.

One of the last times he saw Shepherd was when Washut was playing at the Black Hawk Hotel in the Jazz Duo Series earlier this year.

“We appreciated his support and that says a lot. He was not just a great player but a great supporter,” Washut said. “He was really an important contributor to the musical lifestyle of the community and we will miss him.”

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls.

Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.