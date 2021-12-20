Bill of sale required for vehicle title transfers beginning Jan. 1

BLACK HAWK COUNTY -- Effective Jan. 1, all County Treasurer offices in Iowa will require customers to provide a bill of sale when transferring vehicle titles between private parties. A bill of sale or purchase agreement is already required for vehicles purchased from a dealership.

The Iowa State County Treasurer Association and the Iowa Department of Revenue aim to substantiate vehicle purchase prices, which have a direct impact on the fees that are remitted to the state's road use tax fund.

The bill of sale should include the seller's name, make of the vehicle, year of the vehicle, vehicle identification number (VIN), buyer's name, date of sale, purchase price and signature of seller.

You can get an example of a bill of sale at www.blackhawkcounty.iowa.gov. Click on Treasurer to find two different types of Bill of Sales available for use. You can also provide your own as long as it contains the information listed above.

