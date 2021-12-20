 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by The State Training School
top story

Bill of sale required for vehicle title transfers beginning Jan. 1

  • 0
black hawk county logo

BLACK HAWK COUNTY -- Effective Jan. 1, all County Treasurer offices in Iowa will require customers to provide a bill of sale when transferring vehicle titles between private parties. A bill of sale or purchase agreement is already required for vehicles purchased from a dealership.

The Iowa State County Treasurer Association and the Iowa Department of Revenue aim to substantiate vehicle purchase prices, which have a direct impact on the fees that are remitted to the state's road use tax fund.

The bill of sale should include the seller's name, make of the vehicle, year of the vehicle, vehicle identification number (VIN), buyer's name, date of sale, purchase price and signature of seller.

$1 for 6 months of local news

You can get an example of a bill of sale at www.blackhawkcounty.iowa.gov. Click on Treasurer to find two different types of Bill of Sales available for use. You can also provide your own as long as it contains the information listed above.

People are also reading…

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Truck runs into a U.S. military vehicle in Germany

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News