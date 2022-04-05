Bill Colwell Ford collects items for foster kids, families

HUDSON – For its annual "Fill a 50" drive, Bill Colwell Ford in April will collect items from the public on behalf of Cedar Valley Angels to support local foster care families with necessary resources.

The project will fill the back of a F-150 with items that local foster care families may need when welcoming a new person into their homes. Donors can register to win a free auto detail or oil change from the dealership. The winner will be announced May 3.

A list of items requested by Cedar Valley Angels includes: Wipes, toilet paper, paper towels, dish soap, laundry detergent, personal hygiene products, feminine products, toys (puzzles, playdough, fidgets, blocks, etc.), books (for ages 0–18), and nonperishable food items.

Anyone wishing to donate can drop off these items in the collection space in the showroom at 238 Waterloo Road in Hudson.

The Cedar Valley Angels mission is to offer support to children, youths, and families in the foster care community.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.billcolwellford.com.

