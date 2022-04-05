 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bill Colwell Ford collects items for foster kids, families

  • 0
080519kw-bill-colwell-ford-01

Bill Colwell Ford employees stand in front of the business in August 2019 in Hudson.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

HUDSON – For its annual "Fill a 50" drive, Bill Colwell Ford in April will collect items from the public on behalf of Cedar Valley Angels to support local foster care families with necessary resources.

The project will fill the back of a F-150 with items that local foster care families may need when welcoming a new person into their homes. Donors can register to win a free auto detail or oil change from the dealership. The winner will be announced May 3.

A list of items requested by Cedar Valley Angels includes: Wipes, toilet paper, paper towels, dish soap, laundry detergent, personal hygiene products, feminine products, toys (puzzles, playdough, fidgets, blocks, etc.), books (for ages 0–18), and nonperishable food items.

Anyone wishing to donate can drop off these items in the collection space in the showroom at 238 Waterloo Road in Hudson.

The Cedar Valley Angels mission is to offer support to children, youths, and families in the foster care community.

People are also reading…

For more information, visit their website at https://www.billcolwellford.com.

FIRST Robotics Competition at McLeod Center and UNI-Dome - 3/25/22

1 of 8

  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cedar Falls chase ends in arrest

Cedar Falls chase ends in arrest

CEDAR FALLS — A Raymond woman has been arrested in connection with a chase in a stolen truck following a theft at a Cedar Falls store Sunday a…

Watch Now: Related Video

30,000 service members from Europe and North America endure the Arctic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News