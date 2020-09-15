Bill Colwell Ford collection donations for derecho victims

HUDSON -- In response to the derecho that caused extensive damage across Iowa last month, Bill Colwell Ford will collect items through September on behalf of Iowa Storm Help to distribute to people who need basic supplies following the storm. The dealership will fill the back of a pickup truck with items for neighboring communities.
Iowa Storm Help is a grassroots community group in Cedar Rapids dedicated to helping those affected by the recent Iowa derecho storm.
Items needed include Gatorade, juices, canned fruits, vegetables and meats, granola bars, single serve pasta, laundry and dish soap, shampoo, conditioner, toilet paper, paper towels and bleach. Any money donated will be used to buy additional items to be delivered with the other donations.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.