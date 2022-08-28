 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bill Chrastil among inductees at Oct. 15 Midwest All Music Association Hall of Fame ceremony

bill chrastil elvis impersonator .jpg

Bill Chrastil 

WATERLOO – The Midwest All Music Association (MAMA) will host its annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Oct. 15, beginning at 4 p.m., at the Majestic Moon Event Center, 1955 Locke Ave.

Inductees for 2022 are: Bill Chrastil, Adriane Hall, George Clark, Tommy Bruner, Terry McCauley, Ed Butler, Jack Hoffman and Craig Cronbaugh. The bands Tailfins and Vinyl Frontier also will be inducted.

Doors open at 3 p.m.; the ceremony begins at 4 p.m. At 4:30 p.m., an autograph and photo session is planned. The dance and show begins at 6 p.m., featuring Vinyl Frontier at 6 p.m., Tailfins at 7:15 p.m.; Adriana Hall’s tribute to Carole King at 8:30 p.m., and Bill Chrastil’s tribute to Elvis at 9:45 p.m.

MAMA is a non-profit organization formed to acknowledge all genres of music throughout the Midwest.

Tickets are $20, only available at the door.

