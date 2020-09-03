Bike/Ped committee suggests changes to Cedar Falls' bike networks citywide

CEDAR FALLS -- A city committee focused on safety and ease of use for bicyclists and pedestrians in Cedar Falls put their collective thoughts to paper with the hopes it will influence city planners in the future.
Andrew Shroll, a member of the Cedar Falls Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, presented the results of the committee's survey of their members during a Tuesday meeting over Zoom.
He and others noted that was something that hadn't been done, to that extent, in the history of the advisory committee.
"We're trying to bring value from the experiences of the committee," Shroll said. "With that, we can make decisions about what type of biking accommodations we set up to make it really safe and accessible for biking of all ages."
Cedar Falls is updating its Bicycle Plan, initially adopted in 2009 and last updated in 2015, said city planner Chris Sevy. The Bike/Ped Committee was given a "homework assignment" for their suggestions on that update.
The report focused on the routes cyclists and pedestrians wanted to travel, with a focus on making intersections and transitions from roadways to trails safer and more accessible, as well as parking concerns.
One of the big focuses, Shroll said, was more on the "utility of the network," and less on the recreational side.
"We have such an excellent trail system, and I think the next focus is on making the urban core of the city accessible," he said.
Members pointed out several streets or sections that they wanted to improve, like Rainbow Drive, Main Street, Rownd Street, Cedar Heights Drive, Viking Road and more.
"If you go out West Fourth Street, a chunk has nothing, a chunk has sharrows ("share the road" arrows), a chunk has 'may use full lane,' and farther out to the west it's nothing," said committee member Roger White, saying other streets were similar. "There's no consistency."
Shroll said he hopes the document would be useful to Cedar Falls staff.
"We want to connect the dots between our input and the city's planning," he said. "If we can develop best practices ... and we get that consistency and consideration for the bike routes, I think that's going to be excellent and set us up for the future."
Members agreed the document was more comprehensive than had been done by their committee before.
"I don't think we've ever really compiled our thoughts in a way that shows these kinds of correlations," committee member and INRCOG liaison Codie Leseman said. "I just think that's really cool."
City staff agreed it was helpful.
"It looks like a really great list," said Matt Tolan, a civil engineer with the city. "We'll need some time to digest it all, take a look at it and see where we can start integrating this into long-term planning."
Tolan anticipated being able to bring something to Cedar Falls City Council by November or December.
"Ultimately, planning is supposed to be an expression of the community, not the expression of a planner like me," said Sevy. "I'm glad you put the thought in it that you did. Your pride in Cedar Falls means a lot."
