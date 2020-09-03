Bike/Ped committee suggests changes to Cedar Falls' bike networks citywide

"We have such an excellent trail system, and I think the next focus is on making the urban core of the city accessible," he said.

Members pointed out several streets or sections that they wanted to improve, like Rainbow Drive, Main Street, Rownd Street, Cedar Heights Drive, Viking Road and more.

"If you go out West Fourth Street, a chunk has nothing, a chunk has sharrows ("share the road" arrows), a chunk has 'may use full lane,' and farther out to the west it's nothing," said committee member Roger White, saying other streets were similar. "There's no consistency."

Shroll said he hopes the document would be useful to Cedar Falls staff.

"We want to connect the dots between our input and the city's planning," he said. "If we can develop best practices ... and we get that consistency and consideration for the bike routes, I think that's going to be excellent and set us up for the future."

Members agreed the document was more comprehensive than had been done by their committee before.

"I don't think we've ever really compiled our thoughts in a way that shows these kinds of correlations," committee member and INRCOG liaison Codie Leseman said. "I just think that's really cool."