WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating a Monday afternoon crash involving a child on a bicycle and a van.
The collision happened at about 2 p.m. on Newell Street, and the child wasn’t seriously injured, according to preliminary reports.
The van left the area but was located a short time later, according to police.
Further details weren’t available.
