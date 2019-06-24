{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating a Monday afternoon crash involving a child on a bicycle and a van.

The collision happened at about 2 p.m. on Newell Street, and the child wasn’t seriously injured, according to preliminary reports.

The van left the area but was located a short time later, according to police.

Further details weren’t available.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

