Big Woods Lake StoryWalk ready for walkers, readers

CEDAR FALLS – Ready for a read and a stroll? The new Big Woods Lake StoryWalk can accommodate you.

“A StoryWalk is just what it sounds like,” said Rebekah Hosford, Youth Senior Librarian at the Cedar Falls Public Library. “It is a story you can enjoy while on a walk. Picture book pages will be on mounted frames along the trail along with activity prompts so families can read as they go.”

The StoryWalk begins at the Big Woods Lake campground and goes clockwise.

The Cedar Falls Public Library, the City of Cedar Falls, and the Cedar Falls Community Foundation all collaborated to bring the project to the area.

The StoryWalk project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Vermont Bicycle & Pedestrian Coalition and the Kellogg Hubbard Library.

