 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Big Woods Lake StoryWalk ready for walkers, readers
0 comments
top story

Big Woods Lake StoryWalk ready for walkers, readers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cedar Falls Big Woods Lake StoryWalk
Courtesy photo

CEDAR FALLS – Ready for a read and a stroll? The new Big Woods Lake StoryWalk can accommodate you.

“A StoryWalk is just what it sounds like,” said Rebekah Hosford, Youth Senior Librarian at the Cedar Falls Public Library. “It is a story you can enjoy while on a walk. Picture book pages will be on mounted frames along the trail along with activity prompts so families can read as they go.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The StoryWalk begins at the Big Woods Lake campground and goes clockwise.

The Cedar Falls Public Library, the City of Cedar Falls, and the Cedar Falls Community Foundation all collaborated to bring the project to the area.

The StoryWalk project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Vermont Bicycle & Pedestrian Coalition and the Kellogg Hubbard Library.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump org's legal team meets with prosecutors

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News